Is Johnny Lawrence present in the Karate Kid: Legends film? Details explored

Karate Kid: Legends confirms that Johnny Lawrence appears at the end of the film. The sequence shows Johnny with Daniel LaRusso after a pizza delivery from New York sent in thanks by Li Fong. The conversation includes a suggestion of a Miyagi-themed pizzeria. This connects the film to the Cobra Kai storyline while leaving future options open.
William Zabka plays Johnny Lawrence in the scene. Jonathan Entwistle directed the film, with Ralph Macchio returning as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han. Press outlets published reports of the scene and carried comments from the director. In an interview with the New York Post on May 30, 2025, Entwistle said the cameo was always planned and mixed scripted and improvised dialogue.
The sequence takes place after Li Fong wins the Five Boroughs Tournament and before the full credits. The location is a rebuilt version of Mr. Miyagi’s house, since the original set no longer exists.
Karate Kid: Legends cameo explained
The cameo comes after Li Fong defeats Conor Day in the Five Boroughs Tournament using the “Tiger Trap” technique taught by Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Despite Conor attacking him from behind, Li shows restraint, reflecting the values of his training. After the tournament, Daniel returns to Los Angeles while Mr. Han departs for Beijing, leaving space for their possible return.
The film then shows Daniel at Miyagi’s old dojo in California. He receives pizza sent from New York as a gesture from Li. At that moment, Johnny Lawrence appears. Johnny jokes about starting a “Miyagi-Dough” pizzeria, tying humor with franchise history. Director Jonathan Entwistle confirmed in the New York Post interview that the moment was partly improvised. He said,
“It was a little bit of both,”
when asked if Johnny’s pizza riff was scripted.
Karate Kid: Legends and Cobra Kai connection
The scene affirms that Karate Kid: Legends aligns with the events of Cobra Kai. Johnny’s presence indicates the new film exists within the same continuity as the series. Ralph Macchio told Variety on November 19, 2024, that Legends takes place three years after Cobra Kai ended. This positions Johnny and Daniel’s friendship as a natural continuation of the series.
Entwistle also explained to Screen Rant on May 29, 2025, that the cameo was filmed secretly at the recreated Miyagi house. He said they hid Zabka until the shoot began to preserve the surprise. Macchio added at the New York premiere that working with Zabka again was important, calling him “a brother man” and noting how their on-screen bond reflects their friendship off-screen.
The appearance shows Daniel and Johnny together as allies, building on Cobra Kai’s conclusion. The exchange over pizza highlights their transition from rivals to friends, linking multiple generations of the Karate Kid franchise under the theme “two branches, one tree.”