Is Moana 2 available to stream on Disney+? Everything you need to know

First released in movie theaters on November 27, 2024 in the US, Moana 2 is finally available for streaming on Disney+ as of Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Anyone with a Disney+ subscription will now be able to watch the sequel to the 2016 hit Disney movie from the comfort of their homes.

Disney first announced the debut of the sequel on the streaming platform in a YouTube video back in February. Starring Auli'i Cravalho as the title character and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui, the epic animated musical follows their brand-new, "dangerous, long-lost" ocean adventure that is unlike they ever faced before.

Those who don't subscribe to Disney+ yet can avail of the streamer's monthly subscription plans, which start at $9.99 for basic ad-supported streaming to watch the second installment of the film, among many others. Ad-free premium plans are also available for $15.99 per month. The original Moana movie is also streaming on Disney+.

Moana 2 streaming options

Since Moana is a Walt Disney Pictures movie, it's no surprise that the second installment of the animated fantasy film will only be available to watch via Disney+. Like other Disney and Pixar films, it's expected to be exclusive to Disney+, with little to no chance that it will be available to watch on any other streaming platform in the near or distant future.

That said, there are other ways to watch Moana 2. It's still available to watch in movie theaters, although it's unclear how long it will remain in cinemas now that it's available for streaming. Moreover, for those who don't want to subscribe to Disney+, Moana 2 is available on digital streaming via premium video on demand on various streaming platforms. Interested viewers can rent or purchase the movie through Apple TV, Prime Video, or Fandango at Home.

Rental prices differ, but the purchase price is around $19.99, per Forbes. For rentals, viewers will have 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish it once they hit play.

What is Moana 2 all about?

In the second chapter of the animated fantasy film, Moana and Maui, the fan-favorite duo from the original movie, will reunite for another adventure three years after they first set sail to save her home island of Motonui. This time, it's going to be even more dangerous, and they will be facing new threats.

According to Disney's official synopsis, the titular hero will receive a call from her "wayfinding ancestors," which will jumpstart a brand-new journey:

"Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

It is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who was a story artist in the original 2016 film, as well as Encanto, The Lion King, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Besides Cravalho as Moana and Johnson as the demi-god Maui, the Moana 2 cast also sees the return of some of the beloved characters. Heihei will be there, with Alan Tudyk bringing life to the character, as well as Rachel House's Tala, Nicole Scherzinger's Sina, Temuera Morrison's Chief Tui, and a handful of new characters.

Besides the promising storyline of more ocean adventures, Moana 2 also brings a list of new, entertaining songs from the Grammy-winning pair Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The Moana 2 soundtrack also features original scores from three-time Grammy winner Marc Mancina and performances from Opetaia Foa'i, Olivia Foa'i, and Te Vaka.

Catch both Moana movies now streaming on Disney+.

