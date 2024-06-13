Is Nefarious Based on a True Story?

Nefarious is a fictional film inspired by Steve Deace's 2016 novel A Nefarious Plot. Directed by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon, who also co-wrote the screenplay, the movie explores themes of evil, mental health, and the supernatural.

It challenges ideas about morality and free will. Despite its realistic feel, Nefarious is purely a work of fiction. Executive producers include Steve Deace, Lori Cramer, and Robert Cramer. Bryan E. Miller composed the music, and Jason Head handled the cinematography.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While some praised its unique take on the horror genre and Christian themes, others found it heavy-handed and preachy. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a 33% rating, citing proselytizing elements.

However, audiences appreciated it more, giving it a 96% audience score, highlighting a significant divergence between critical and viewer perceptions.

The movie was released in theaters on April 14, 2023.

What is the book A Nefarious Plot about?

A Nefarious Plot by Steve Deace is a thought-provoking novel that delves into the divisions threatening to tear America apart. The story revolves around Trevor, who unexpectedly finds himself thrust into a world of intrigue and political manipulation.

As Trevor digs deeper, he discovers hidden connections between influential figures, media manipulation, and a shadowy organization. Clues lead him to question the very fabric of society, and he must navigate a web of deception to reveal the truth.

The book explores themes of media manipulation, special interests, and the erosion of individual freedom. At its core, the book raises questions about who or what might be capable of orchestrating a conspiracy against civilization. The cryptic message “You’ll never guess my name” adds an air of mystery to the plot.

Loosely inspired by C.S. Lewis’s The Screwtape Letters, this 208-page novel combines fiction with thought-provoking truths about America’s past and present.

How was the movie different from the book?

While A Nefarious Plot, presents a narrative that diverges in several aspects from its literary source, the film pivots to a psychological horror theme, focusing on a psychiatrist’s encounter with a death row inmate who alleges demonic possession by an entity named Nefarious.

This shift in focus allows the film to explore the interplay between morality and reality through a blend of psychological and supernatural horror. Thematically, the book is anchored in Christian theology and critiques contemporary culture as if under a demonic siege.

The film, however, takes a different route, delving into the nature of evil, the complexities of mental health, and the existence of the supernatural, all within the confines of a penitentiary. The divergence is further evident in their respective conclusions.

The book portrays the demon’s pervasive influence continuing post-mortem via a manuscript penned under its sway. Meanwhile, the film concludes with Dr. James Martin’s decision to rewrite the demon’s manuscript, intending to alert humanity to the presence of evil—a choice he attributes to divine intervention when a gun fails to discharge.

Who is in the cast of Nefarious?

The cast of the movie includes:

Sean Patrick Flanery as Nefarious / Edward Wayne Brady

Jordan Belfi as Dr James Martin

Tom Ohmer as Warden Tom Moss

Glenn Beck as Glenn Beck

Daniel Martin Berkey as Father Louis

Mark De Alessandro as Dr Alan Fischer

Cameron Arnett as Trustee Styles

James Healy Jr. as Gate Guard

Sarah Hernandez as Corporal Mendez

Jarret LeMaster as Officer Wilson

Grifon Aldren as Sergeant Wilborn

Jeremy Miller as Officer Campbell

Darrin Merlino as Officer Grady

Eric Hanson as Assistant Warden Anderson

Stelio Savante as Detective Russo

Robert Peters as Doctor Stewart

Cedric St. Clair as Glenn Beck Show Producer

Tina Toner as Renee Davenport

Maura Corsini as Melanie Carter

As for streaming options, the movie is not currently available on subscription services, but one can rent or purchase it on platforms such as Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.