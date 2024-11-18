Is Netflix’s Mary based on true story? Explained

Netflix’s Mary is a new faith-based film set to premiere, on December 6, 2024. Directed by D.J. Caruso and featuring Anthony Hopkins, Noa Cohen, and Ido Tako, this biblical epic explores the well-known and revered story of the Virgin Mary. The streaming giant continues to expand into faith-centric programming, and Mary promises to be a compelling portrayal aimed at religious audiences.

Yes, Mary is based on a true story as it is drawn from the biblical account of Mary, the mother of Jesus. The movie follows the New Testament story, showing Mary's journey from conception to the birth of Jesus and her struggles during King Herod's rule. While certain dramatic elements have been heightened for cinematic purposes, the film stays true to the religious texts.

Written by Timothy Michael Hayes, Netflix’s Mary is a movie that comes from careful study and discussions with religious experts from different beliefs. It features a cast of Israeli actors and was filmed in Morocco to make it feel more real.

Trending

With Joel Osteen as one of the producers, Mary offers a mix of spiritual wisdom and epic storytelling that aligns with Netflix's increasing investment in faith-based content.

What is Netflix’s Mary about?

Mary tells the story from the Bible about the Virgin Mary, a young Jewish woman from Nazareth, who was chosen by God to conceive his son. After the angel Gabriel tells her the news, Mary faces suspicion and isolation due to her miraculous pregnancy.

After Jesus is born, she and Joseph have to protect him from King Herod, who, fearing the prophesied Messiah, orders the killing of innocent children. This dangerous journey to Egypt, driven by strong faith, shows Mary's strength and the sacrifices made to protect her son's future.

The narrative offers a fresh, humanized perspective by focusing on Mary’s experiences as a mother in an unforgiving world. The director, D.J. Caruso, worked closely with Bishop David G. O'Connell as a spiritual advisor, ensuring the portrayal remained respectful and accurate to the source material.

The script went through many changes to effectively convey Mary's deep story and be enjoyable for both religious and general viewers.

Cast of Netflix’s Mary

The cast of Netflix’s Mary is led by newcomer Noa Cohen as Mary, who was selected after an extensive audition process involving around 75 candidates. Ido Tako plays Joseph, while Anthony Hopkins takes on the formidable role of King Herod. The following is the cast list of Netflix’s Mary

Noa Cohen as Mary

Mila Harris as young Mary

Ido Tako as Joseph

Anthony Hopkins as King Herod

Stephanie Nur as Salome

Susan Brown as Anna the Prophetess

Ori Pfeffer as Joachim

Eamon Farren as Satan

Hilla Vidor as Anne

Mili Avital as Mariamne

Dudley O’Shaughnessy as Gabriel

Keren Tzur as Elizabeth

Mehmet Kurtuluş as Baba ben Buta

Lina Sophia as Rachel

Jade Croot as Sarah

Kelsie Lewis as Leah

Tarrick Benham as Jonathan

Soufiane El Khalidy as Frustrated Pilgrim

Jay Willick as King Melchior

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Marcellus

Milo Djurovic as Malachi

Moumouni Seydou as King Balthasar

Saikat Ahamed as King Casper

Miguel Ángel Alarcón as Fisherman

David Gant as Simeon

Chelkhaoui Chahine as Young Noam

Christopher Evangelou as Captain Fiore

Brahim Rachiki as Wedding Priest

Mustapha Makhada as Muscular Priest

Tarik Rmili as Surly Carpenter

Mahdi Chalkhaoui as Noam

Sami Ahedda as Asher

Allon Sylvain as Zechariah

Nada El Belkasmi as Temple Nurse

Sami Fekkak as Alexander

Brice Bexter as Aristobulus IV

Natasha Duran as Fisherman's Wife

Ben Affan as Eleazar

Jaouhar Ben Ayed as Shepherd

Charley Boon as Lev

Angie Staten as Salome's Handmaid

Marie-Batoul Prenant as Young Joseph's Mother

Salim Benmoussa as High Priest Aristobulus

Said el Hamdi as Head Soldier

Zak Robertson as Eitan

Aïssam Bouali as Bald Priest

Kamal Moummad as Vihaan

Mary (Image via Netflix)

Supporting roles feature actors like Gudmundur Thorvaldsson and Dudley O’Shaughnessy, adding depth to this historic reimagining. Mary marks another step in Netflix's dedication to diversifying its content, following previous successes like Testament: The Story of Moses.

The anticipation surrounding Mary reflects a continued appetite for faith-based films that resonate with audiences, highlighting timeless themes of courage, devotion, and divine purpose.

Fans of faith movies can watch Netflix’s Mary starting on December 6, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback