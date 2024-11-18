Is Netflix’s Mary based on true story? Explained

Netflix’s Mary is a new faith-based film set to premiere, on December 6, 2024. Directed by D.J. Caruso and featuring Anthony Hopkins, Noa Cohen, and Ido Tako, this biblical epic explores the well-known and revered story of the Virgin Mary. The streaming giant continues to expand into faith-centric programming, and Mary promises to be a compelling portrayal aimed at religious audiences.
Yes, Mary is based on a true story as it is drawn from the biblical account of Mary, the mother of Jesus. The movie follows the New Testament story, showing Mary's journey from conception to the birth of Jesus and her struggles during King Herod's rule. While certain dramatic elements have been heightened for cinematic purposes, the film stays true to the religious texts.
Written by Timothy Michael Hayes, Netflix’s Mary is a movie that comes from careful study and discussions with religious experts from different beliefs. It features a cast of Israeli actors and was filmed in Morocco to make it feel more real.
With Joel Osteen as one of the producers, Mary offers a mix of spiritual wisdom and epic storytelling that aligns with Netflix's increasing investment in faith-based content.
What is Netflix’s Mary about?
Mary tells the story from the Bible about the Virgin Mary, a young Jewish woman from Nazareth, who was chosen by God to conceive his son. After the angel Gabriel tells her the news, Mary faces suspicion and isolation due to her miraculous pregnancy.
After Jesus is born, she and Joseph have to protect him from King Herod, who, fearing the prophesied Messiah, orders the killing of innocent children. This dangerous journey to Egypt, driven by strong faith, shows Mary's strength and the sacrifices made to protect her son's future.
The narrative offers a fresh, humanized perspective by focusing on Mary’s experiences as a mother in an unforgiving world. The director, D.J. Caruso, worked closely with Bishop David G. O'Connell as a spiritual advisor, ensuring the portrayal remained respectful and accurate to the source material.
The script went through many changes to effectively convey Mary's deep story and be enjoyable for both religious and general viewers.
Cast of Netflix’s Mary
The cast of Netflix’s Mary is led by newcomer Noa Cohen as Mary, who was selected after an extensive audition process involving around 75 candidates. Ido Tako plays Joseph, while Anthony Hopkins takes on the formidable role of King Herod. The following is the cast list of Netflix’s Mary
- Noa Cohen as Mary
- Mila Harris as young Mary
- Ido Tako as Joseph
- Anthony Hopkins as King Herod
- Stephanie Nur as Salome
- Susan Brown as Anna the Prophetess
- Ori Pfeffer as Joachim
- Eamon Farren as Satan
- Hilla Vidor as Anne
- Mili Avital as Mariamne
- Dudley O’Shaughnessy as Gabriel
- Keren Tzur as Elizabeth
- Mehmet Kurtuluş as Baba ben Buta
- Lina Sophia as Rachel
- Jade Croot as Sarah
- Kelsie Lewis as Leah
- Tarrick Benham as Jonathan
- Soufiane El Khalidy as Frustrated Pilgrim
- Jay Willick as King Melchior
- Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Marcellus
- Milo Djurovic as Malachi
- Moumouni Seydou as King Balthasar
- Saikat Ahamed as King Casper
- Miguel Ángel Alarcón as Fisherman
- David Gant as Simeon
- Chelkhaoui Chahine as Young Noam
- Christopher Evangelou as Captain Fiore
- Brahim Rachiki as Wedding Priest
- Mustapha Makhada as Muscular Priest
- Tarik Rmili as Surly Carpenter
- Mahdi Chalkhaoui as Noam
- Sami Ahedda as Asher
- Allon Sylvain as Zechariah
- Nada El Belkasmi as Temple Nurse
- Sami Fekkak as Alexander
- Brice Bexter as Aristobulus IV
- Natasha Duran as Fisherman's Wife
- Ben Affan as Eleazar
- Jaouhar Ben Ayed as Shepherd
- Charley Boon as Lev
- Angie Staten as Salome's Handmaid
- Marie-Batoul Prenant as Young Joseph's Mother
- Salim Benmoussa as High Priest Aristobulus
- Said el Hamdi as Head Soldier
- Zak Robertson as Eitan
- Aïssam Bouali as Bald Priest
- Kamal Moummad as Vihaan
Supporting roles feature actors like Gudmundur Thorvaldsson and Dudley O’Shaughnessy, adding depth to this historic reimagining. Mary marks another step in Netflix's dedication to diversifying its content, following previous successes like Testament: The Story of Moses.
The anticipation surrounding Mary reflects a continued appetite for faith-based films that resonate with audiences, highlighting timeless themes of courage, devotion, and divine purpose.
Fans of faith movies can watch Netflix’s Mary starting on December 6, 2024.