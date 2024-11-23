Is the NeverEnding Story remake releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

A poster claiming a remake of The NeverEnding Story is set to come out in May 2025 has been making its rounds online. The rumors began on Thursday, November 21, 2024, after Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY shared an artwork for the film with the caption:

"NEVERENDING STORY REMAKE!!!"

The post continues to summarize the plot, stating:

"When young Bastian discovers a mysterious book, he’s drawn into the vibrant yet fragile world of Fantasia, where brave warrior Atreyu and the loyal Falkor must battle the sinister Void threatening their existence. Packed with heart, adventure, and stunning visuals, this timeless tale of imagination will inspire a whole new generation."

However, the poster is fan-made, and there is no such movie coming out in May 2025. Moreover, user @YODA BBY ABY is known to frequently share fan-made posters fake of various films and shows. The profile reads that the page is "100% satire and fake news."

For the unversed, The NeverEnding Story is a 1984 fantasy film based on a novel of the same name by Michael Ende. It centers around a ten-year-old boy, Bastian Balthazar Bux, who finds a magical book about a parallel world called Fantasia. The movie was met with critical and commercial success and spurred two sequels.

Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY previously shared a post claiming a sequel to The NeverEnding Story was set to come out in August 2024.

"The story never ended," the fan-made poster read.

The post alleged that Bastian was all grown up and battling "forgotten memories that hold the fate of Fantasia."

According to a February 2009 article by The Hollywood Reporter, the NeverEnding Story reboot was in the works with Kennedy/Marshall Company (Kathleen Kennedy is the current president of Lucas Films) and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions in the early stages of creating an adaptation.

However, in 2011, Kennedy told IGN that they had problems securing the rights and the project was "not meant to be."

In September 2022, Deadline reported that the rights to the property were up for grabs. It suggested that author Michael Ende's estate was willing to do business, but questions over control over the direction of the story were raised.

Per the publication, Ende was unhappy with the ending of the original movie as he felt it deviated too much from his story. Ende unsuccessfully sued the producers of the film for turning it into a "gigantic melodrama of kitsch, commerce, plush, and plastic."

In March 2024, Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films announced teaming up to develop and produce the films. Per a report by Variety, Ende’s executor Dr. Wolf-Dieter von Granau granted the partnership the rights to The NeverEnding Story.

Iain Canning, a producer with See-Saw Films, told the publication:

"The journey, in many ways, starts now. There’s been a lot of anticipation from people who love this story about what the next steps would be. For us, we now need to speak to writers and directors and hear their passion for the material."

Details about the movie, like the number of films in the franchise or production, cast, and crew, have not been revealed at the time of writing. It remains unclear if the NeverEnding Story adaptation is still in the works.

