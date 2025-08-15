Is there a post-credits scene in Nobody 2? Explained

Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 action film Nobody, brings Bob Odenkirk back as Hutch Mansell, picking up the story as he reunites with his family and allies. This continuation has led some viewers to wonder if the credits might include any extra footage or a hint at a potential third installment.

In Nobody 2, there is no mid-credits or post-credits sequence. Instead, once the film concludes, the credits open with a montage of photographs from the Mansell family’s vacation, directly tying into the final scene. These images offer a light epilogue but contain no hints about a potential follow-up.

Post-credits scenes often serve as a hint at or set up future sequels. In the first Nobody, the credits featured a short sequence in which Hutch’s father, David, and his brother, Harry, were shown driving an RV packed with weapons. This scene was widely interpreted as a setup for Nobody 2, though the sequel makes no direct reference to it.

Nobody 2: Sequel prospects and creative flexibility

By not including a dedicated post-credits scene, the filmmakers have not committed the story to a specific continuation point. This leaves potential narrative directions open, should further installments be developed. In an August 12, 2025, interview with ComicBook, Bob Odenkirk shared:

“I think there are four films,” suggesting plans for an extended series.

Adding to that, in May, 2025 interview with The AU Review producer Kelly McCormick also told:

“I hope there’s more to tell with Hutch Mansell and the Mansell family.”

These statements indicate that while Nobody 2 does not provide an explicit sequel setup, its conclusion does not preclude additional films.

About Nobody 2

Nobody 2 is an American road action comedy film directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin. It is a sequel to Nobody (2021) and features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd reprising their roles, with John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone joining the cast. The film was released in the United States by Universal Pictures on August 15, 2025.

The plot of Nobody 2 follows Hutch Mansell, who takes his family to the town of Plummerville for a vacation after settling the debts from previous events. What begins as a quiet getaway turns tense when a dispute at a local arcade puts Hutch at odds with Wyatt, the town’s owner, and Abel, a corrupt sheriff allied with crime boss Lendina.

The conflict escalates after Abel kidnaps Wyatt’s son, Max, prompting Hutch to intervene. In the process, he destroys Lendina’s final payment, setting the stage for a violent showdown.

As the threat looms, Hutch and Wyatt join forces, calling in reinforcements from Hutch’s brother, Harry, and father, David. The conflict escalates into a series of fierce battles that end with Abel’s death and the destruction of Lendina’s crew. In the final confrontation, Becca tranquilizes Lendina, and David sets off explosives to finish the fight.

In the aftermath, the Mansell family returns to a semblance of peace, watching a video album of their vacation now joined by two unexpected companions: Lendina’s dog and a wolf-dog from the park.

