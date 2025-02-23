Is The Unbreakable Boy based on a true story? Explained

The Unbreakable Boy is an American film directed by Jon Gunn and released in theatres on February 21, 2025. It explores the story of Austin, a boy born with brittle bone disease and autism.

Ad

The film is based on Scott LeRette’s autobiography titled The Unbreakable Boy: A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love. The main instances in the film are drawn from the book and are based on the true story of Scott himself.

The official synopsis for the newly released film reads:

"A young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes him truly unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming world view that transforms and unites everyone around him."

Ad

Trending

What is The Unbreakable Boy about? Exploring the true story behind the film

Ad

The Unbreakable Boy focuses on its main character Austin, a young boy who has brittle bone disease. Then, his parents Scott and Teresa find out that their son is also autistic. The film explores the story of the family and the challenges they face after this revelation.

The film is based on Scott LeRette’s autobiography, which he co-wrote with author Susy Flory. They released the book in 2014, detailing Scott's personal and family struggles after the diagnosis of his son's conditions. In an interview for People Magazine, LeRette mentioned that the film accurately portrayed the events of his life.

Ad

LeRette also mentioned that both the book and the film portrayed a story of hope, and was the message he hoped people took away from it.

“People want and need good, real, and meaningful stories. Our story, I hope, is a story for the masses… one that will make you think, cry, laugh, hurt, and love all at the same time," he said.

Ad

Also read: The Unbreakable Boy : Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

What is brittle bone disease? The story of Austin LeRette

Ad

According to the National Institutes of Health, brittle bone disease (Osteogenesis imperfecta) is a genetic or heritable condition that causes bones to fracture and break very easily. Austin LeRette was posed with another challenge growing up when he was diagnosed with autism along with this. The Unbreakable Boy explores the child's story, and also the way his parents tried to adapt to their new lives with a special needs child.

The film explores Austin's story and aims to show the lives of people on the autism spectrum, while also sending out a message of hope and positivity. Scott LeRette, in an interview with People magazine, mentions Zachary Levi's character in the film saying "I wish I could love anything as much Austin loves everything," and says that he thinks about it everyday.

Ad

"Because it’s exactly right. Austin would rather gravitate to the worst of human beings to get to know them. Because he thinks everybody’s redeemable," LeRette elaborated.

Today, the actual Austin LeRette is 30 years old and still close to his family. He lives in a semi-independent setup but still requires some assistance in tasks like driving.

Also read: "I’ve struggled with this stuff most of my life"- When Zachary Levi opened up about his mental health struggles

Ad

Audiences can watch The Unbreakable Boy released in theaters across the U.S. after February 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback