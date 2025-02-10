"It was frustrating"- When Anne Hathaway opened up about being compared to a princess by the press

Anne Hathaway has risen to the very top of Hollywood, and once, not so long back, she was also among the highest-paid actors in the industry. She has achieved a lot more than box office success in all these years. Some of those achievements include an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

However, there are some things that are harder to shed than others. For Anne Hathaway, it was the image of a princess. She broke out with her role in the Disney comedy The Princess Diaries in 2001, and since then, she has been compared to a literal princess. In an interview dating back to 2010, the actress spoke about how this frustrated her. It was already a decade since The Princess Diaries, and Hathaway had already done a large chunk of other important roles.

Answering a question about whether she has been annoyed by the princess comparisons, Anne Hathaway said:

"The question that I dreaded answering in interviews was "Did you always dream of being a princess?" I felt like saying "No, I dreamt of being an actress! That was a role I played!" It was frustrating because, like constantly being asked about the nudity in Love and Other Drugs, it kept the conversation at the surface. It was like talking to my grandparents – you know, "I'm really not as young as you think but I'm going to be polite"."

Since then, a lot has changed about Hathaway, but it seems that there will always be a part of the crowd who will first think of a princess whenever thinking about Anne Hathaway.

"I go for things that are more sinister"- Anne Hathaway on staying away from royal costumes for Halloween

Of course, after her breakout in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway always had to put an active effort to not be compared to princesses all the time. This included her Halloween costumes. In the same interview, she was asked if royal clothes were on the plate after the constant comparisons that she found frustrating. She replied negatively and said:

"No way! I go for things that are more sinister. Two years ago for Halloween I was a rebel angel who had been beaten up in a car accident."

It is fair to say that Hathaway has shed that image behind for most parts, and that is largely because her choices in films have been very diverse and often very complex. She admitted in the interview that she took up the role in The Princess Diaries back then simply because it was available. She said:

"No, it's just what's available. But I like complex characters, so I seek them out."

Anne Hathaway has since worked in many intriguing roles, like The Dark Knight Rises, Ocean's 8, Interstellar, and The Idea of You. She has received acclaim for all these performances and has done a lot more.

At 42, she is far from slowing down and is soon set to appear in Mother Mary, Flowervale Street, and The Odessey, which are all set to premiere in the next two years.

