"It was hard, but I think it’s what film-making should be"- When Harris Dickinson opened up about his opinion on acting

Recently, Harris Dickinson was once again at the center of attention with his latest role in Babygirl, where he stars opposite the veteran Nicole Kidman. He has also previously been a source of discussion with his roles in movies like Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, both of which have garnered significant acclaim across the world.

Still only 28, Harris Dickinson has already achieved a lot that people his age have not in the industry. This is perhaps also because the actor does not feel tired of putting in a lot of effort as an actor. Rather, he particularly enjoys it. Talking about working in Triangle of Sadness, the actor revealed how he never found acting exhausting. He said:

"I loved every minute of it. Honestly, it was hard, but I think it’s what film-making should be: it should be tough and it should be relentless. Sometimes as an actor, there’s a lot of sitting around. A lot of, you know, there’s a closeup on a hand and then you go back to your trailer. And I’ll be honest, it’s a bit boring. There are days where you feel silly. You feel: ‘What am I doing as a job? This doesn’t feel entirely fulfilling.’"

He added:

"But then on a film like Ruben’s, you’re being used all the time and you’re striving to be great in every way,...Your energy is depleted at the end of the day, you feel shattered, but it feels worth it."

The attitude of the actor towards his role also plays a key part in making roles great, and Harris Dickinson is also an expert there. In this same interview, he dissected how he never takes himself too seriously in his roles.

"I’m a silly person, so I just like doing silly."- Harris Dickinson on not taking his work "too" seriously

For every actor, the attitude they have towards their work and their roles is a crucial aspect. Harris Dickinson strongly believes that working hard or being a serious actor does not mean that one cannot be fun or cannot take oneself less seriously.

The 28-year-old claimed that he often did comedy roles because he was not very serious as a person, and he also expressed his appreciation for actors who were good at maintaining this balance.

He said:

"But I’m a silly person, so I just like doing silly. I want to do more comedy, I really do. It’s such a fun experience to just go to work every day and the goal is to have a good laugh. That’s the dream!"

Speaking about his co-star in See How They Run, Sam Rockwell, he said:

"He puts the work in and he’s serious about it, but he doesn’t take himself seriously...There’s a misconception that you need to be serious, overly into the craft, into yourself. And that’s not necessary, I don’t think. You can be hardworking, diligent and also relaxed and fun and nice to everyone."

He concluded, saying:

"I am a hard worker, but I’m also good at chilling,"

With a long career ahead of him, there is still a lot Harris Dickinson will do. He is also set to make his directing debut with the upcoming Urchin.

