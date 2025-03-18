“It’s hard to hear that at 13” — When Millie Bobby Brown was unfairly labeled “too loud” and decided to stay silent

At 19, Millie Bobby Brown had already established herself as an actor, businesswoman, and writer. Her breakthrough role in Stranger Things catapulted her to fame earning praise for her performance, as Eleven. Being raised in the spotlight presented its set of obstacles.

Navigating through media attention and enduring online criticism Brown has encountered a significant amount of scrutiny and negative feedback along the way. In a chat, with Glamour magazine on October 16, 2023, she talked about a part of her initial rise, to fame.

She was criticized for being too outspoken and how it affected her self-esteem, she said to Glamour,

"It’s hard to hear that at 13, You’re like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person."

Despite achieving success, in her career path, Millie Bobby Brown has faced criticism and scrutiny on social media that dissects her actions in detail. While it's common for stars to grapple with privacy concerns Brown has also dealt with an amount of judgment regarding her character.

On receiving praise for her passion and self-esteem she encountered advice to dial back her personality. Reflecting on those times she revealed that it was an experience, as a teenager striving to establish herself in the entertainment world.

Why was Millie Bobby Brown tagged as too loud?

In the phase of promoting Stranger Things, 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was vibrant and engaging during interviews. She displayed enthusiasm, for her role as a teenager. She engaged in banter, with her castmates while actively participating in discussions. However, she faced backlash from critics who felt she was overly assertive interrupting, or seeking attention.

The criticism kept coming nonstop through YouTube videos and posts, on media that picked apart her actions, in detail. She was labeled as annoying and overbearing by some critics and even branded as bratty by others.

At the age of 13 years old Brown found it challenging to cope with the impact of these comments. She shared in talks with Glamour,

"It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person. In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”

Over time though Millie Brown has managed to rebuild her self-esteem and she attributes this change to the support of her tight-knit family members especially her grandmother who has been there, for her during the most challenging times in her life.

"My grandma always said to me 'No one will ever dim your shine'.

She recounted sharing that it was this encouragement that has been pivotal in her path, towards embracing herself completely.

"I've come to realize that I don't need to alter myself to satisfy others " she expressed. "I take pride in the person I've evolved into."

More details on Millie Bobby Brown explored

Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her career beyond acting. She launched Florence by Mills, a beauty brand focused on clean skincare for young consumers, and started her own production company, producing and starring in films like Enola Holmes and Damsel.

She is also active in philanthropy, becoming UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador in 2018, advocating for children’s rights and education.

Millie Bobby Brown also recently got married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. While some have questioned her decision to get married young, Brown remains confident in her choices and unfazed by public opinion.

