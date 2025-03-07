"It’s so original, it’s a huge swing": When Chris Pratt was in tears after reading the script of ‘The Electric State’ 

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown are all set to take up their leading roles in Netflix's new sci-fi adventure drama film The Electric State. The movie is collaboratively directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have collaboratively written the screenplay of the movie.

The Electric State is loosely based on Simon Stålenhag's 2018 illustrated novel. Set in the 1990s, the film explores the story of Michelle and Keats, as they embark on a cross country journey to find Michelle's lost brother. In their journey, they are aided by a robot, which represents a retro-futuristic society in which the characters of the movie live.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt reflected on The Electric State and said,

“It’s not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster style movie like this. It’s so original, it’s a huge swing,” he said.

Chris Pratt went on to add that retro-futuristic movie with a huge production, like The Electric State, might be his last opportunity to play lead in a big movie. The 45-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor said that he was deeply moved after reading the script. He said,

"It’s just such a great story. I was moved to tears reading.”

Pratt went on to add that one of the major challenges of creating The Electric State was to shrink the large storyline of the graphic novel, into a two-hour movie. Chris Pratt reflected on the Russo brothers' decision to provide the film with a 90s theme. He said that the 1990s was a reflection of the modern world.

The movie, with its major cast including Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, and Ke Huy Quan, pays a tribute to the era, with its technical innovations.

Chris Pratt shaped his character of Keats inspired by his childhood neighbour

As per a Screenrant article, published on March 6, 2025, Chris Pratt revealed that his character of Keats in The Electric State is inspired by his childhood neighbour Kenny Gubdacker. He said,

"Kenny Gundacker, may he rest in peace… " he added, "What I remember of him as a seven-year-old is [that] he was just an icon."

Pratt said that as a child he used to think that his neighbour was David Lee Roth, the famous rock singer from Van Halen. He reflected on his deceased neighbour saying,

"He used to jump around on a little mini trampoline in the backyard in tiger-striped stretch pants with a tiny little electric guitar he would just rip on … it was his swagger and his confidence that just made him so attractive to anyone around him, as I remember it now."

Pratt said that while figuring out the character of Keats, he remembered his neighbour Kenny Gundacker in the 1980s. He imagined a character who is past his prime age, and then shifted him into a post-apocalyptic world. Pratt revealed he wanted to bring back the fashion of that age, including rings, neck pieces, and bleached hair.

The Electric State made its world premiere on February 24, 2024, at the Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California. From March 14, 2025, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix.

