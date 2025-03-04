"It’s preventing me from creating stories"- When Millie Bobby Brown made her feelings clear about Stranger Things

Stranger Things came as perhaps one of television's greatest phenomenons, and with it came its star, Millie Bobby Brown, who shot to stardom portraying Eleven in the series and became one of the world's highest-paid young actresses. Brown went on to star in numerous other famous roles, including that of Enola Holmes, another hit Netflix production.

However, despite her fame from Stranger Things, the 21-year-old British actress revealed in a 2023 interview with Glamour magazine that she was being held back creatively because of her commitment to Stranger Things. She explained that she could not commit all her time to more challenging projects because the final season of the hit Netflix drama was still pending.

Millie Bobby Brown said:

"When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’...Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’"

Of course, she did not mean it all in a negative sense and added that the show had given her the resources to be a better actress. She added:

"When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people."

In this same interview, the young actress also shed light on how she felt about the backlash she faced as a kid while working for Stranger Things.

"It’s hard to hear that at 13"- Millie Bobby Brown on the backlash she faced as a kid in Stranger Things

When Stranger Things started, all the primary characters, including Millie Bobby Brown, were quite young, but Brown, out of everyone, was especially targeted and criticized for talking over her co-stars in interviews.

She recalled this in the same interview and said:

"We’re kids — we talk over each other...I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud."

She added:

"It’s hard to hear that at 13,...You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person…In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn."

As she was a victim of this, Millie Bobby Brown has since tried to protect underage actors that she has worked with. She expanded on this, saying:

"You cannot speak on children that are underage,...I mean, our brains physically have not grown yet. To diminish and practically stunt someone’s growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?’"

Of course, many kids in the industry are still subjected to this unfair treatment by the media and the viewers, and despite the awareness of it, it is still hard to contain.

As for Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things season 5 is almost here, which means her work here is almost done, and soon, she can pursue other projects with ease.

She is soon set to appear in The Electric State, which premieres on Netlfix later this month.

