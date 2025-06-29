Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland become potential choices for the new lead in Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond movie

The future of James Bond is shaping up, and it's going to look younger than ever. A new report indicates that actors Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland are all under consideration to play the legendary 007 role in a new generation of the franchise.

With Denis Villeneuve already on board to helm the next installment, the hunt for a fresh face of the spy franchise seems to be going on quietly, although no casting has been finalized as yet.

This new take on James Bond is the first from Amazon-MGM's creative team, and based on these names, the studio appears to aim at making the character younger and more modern. According to Variety, an insider says that the production has narrowed down their ideal options to cast actors under 30, with Holland, Dickinson, and Elordi being the front-runners so far.

Although no meetings have been officially confirmed and Amazon has yet to make a formal announcement, these initial developments have already sparked huge fan debates and industry speculation.

What is the new update on the James Bond movie?

Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his work on Dune, Sicario, and Arrival, has officially come on board to direct the 26th James Bond film. His selection comes after months of rumor and speculation and after outdueling big-name directors Alfonso Cuarón, Jonathan Nolan, Paul King, and Edgar Wright.

Dennis Villeneuve made the following announcement in a statement as reported by The Guardian:

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come," referring to the opportunity as "massive" and "exciting."

The casting talk has grown warm now that a director is committed. Jacob Elordi, praised for his acting in Euphoria and Priscilla, has appreciated being in the running previously, labelling the rumours beautiful.

According to the New York Post, Harris Dickinson, who has appeared in Triangle of Sadness and Cannes-spotlighted Urchin, has also indicated he'd be interested in playing Bond. In the meantime, Tom Holland has been a franchise fan for years.

Holland spoke with Total Film magazine ahead of Sony's Uncharted movie release, where he discussed how he pitched Sony an idea for a young Bond origin story in 2019 that never moved forward, but his passion clearly hasn't gone unnoticed.

“I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Spider Man: Far From Home’], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland said. “It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate [was] particularly interested.”

What is James Bond about?

Expand Tweet

One of the longest-running characters in film history is James Bond. Initially invented by author Ian Fleming in 1953, the British secret agent, also referred to by his code number 007, has become an international pop culture legend.

From Sean Connery's Dr. No in 1962 to Daniel Craig's poignant goodbye in No Time To Die (2021), James Bond has changed over the years but maintained the same combination of charm, risk, and intrigue.

Over 25 official and several unofficial entries, the James Bond series has earned more than $7 billion worldwide, ranking it among the top-grossing and longest-running film franchises in the global motion picture industry.

Off-screen, Bond has influenced the spy genre and determined blockbuster filmmaking through decades of auto chases, international locales, legendary villains, and catchy theme songs.

Every actor who steps into the role brings something different, and the rumored casting of Elordi, Dickinson, or Holland indicates that the franchise is set on revamping Bond for a new generation.

This new reboot will be the first significant creative reboot since Amazon acquired MGM in a reported $1 billion deal earlier this year. With Amazon now having creative control over the franchise, this James Bond movie might signal a wider change in tone, casting, and story.

That change is already evident in the seeming emphasis on young talent, a break from past Bonds who were usually in their 30s or older when cast.

Interested viewers can watch the previous Bond movies on Amazon Prime Video.

