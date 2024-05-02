Jeff Goldblum net worth: Fortune explored as Jurassic Park star reveals his kids won't inherit any of his money

Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum does not plan on leaving behind his millions for his kids. In a Tuesday, April 30 appearance on iHeart's Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi, the actor opened up about the importance of teaching his kids to row their own boat. The 71-year-old shares two boys with his wife, Emilie Livingston—an 8-year-old named Charlie, and a 6-year-old named River.

The veteran actor commands a net worth of $40 million, which he amassed during his lengthy career in the film industry as an actor, voice actor, and producer. Having acted in some of the biggest blockbuster films of all time, like Jurassic Park, Goldblum was last seen in the Marvel animated show What if...?

Jeff Goldblum has two boys (Image via Instagram/@jeffgoldblum)

Jeff Goldblum has a net worth of $40 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff Goldblum has a net worth of $40 million. As per an interview with The Guardian, the West Homestead, Pennsylvania native saw his older brother pass away aged just 23, which instilled in him the resolution to save himself and survive.

After debuting in showbiz with the Broadway musical Two Gentlemen of Verona, Goldblum graced theaters with his presence for the first time with the 1974 Michael Winner film Death Wish. However, it was 1983's The Big Chill that skyrocketed Goldblum's career. The film, which also starred Glenn Close and William Hurt, saw Goldblum portray an infamous magazine journalist named Michael Gold.

After a few more supporting roles in movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Goldblum's turn as the mad scientist Seth Brundle in 1986's The Fly, directed by David Cronenberg earned him critical acclaim. What followed was a period of huge box-office success.

The actor landed the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993's Jurassic Park, a role which he reprised in the movie's many blockbuster sequels like The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and most recently, 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

Apart from his dinosaur outings, Goldblum also found success in movies like 1996's Independence Day, and director Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Isle of Dogs (2017).

Just like a swarm of other actors, Jeff Goldblum also made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying The Grandmaster in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok.

"You've got to row your own boat"— says Jeff Goldblum

In an April 30 appearance on iHeart's Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi, Jeff Goldblum spoke about raising his kids Charlie and River. The actor surprisingly revealed that he wasn't going to let his kids have it easy. He told Bozzi that he wanted his kids to financially "stand on their own two feet." The actor remarked:

"Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."

Goldblum talked about how this was an important life lesson that people had to teach their kids, even though most of them don't. The actor told Bruce Bozzi that he was not going to "do it" for his kids and that they in turn wouldn't want him to "do it" for them.

"You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed, and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do,” he added. “And even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway."

Jeff Goldblum isn't the first big celebrity who decided not to leave their money to their kids. The list includes names like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Bill Gates, and Gordon Ramsay.