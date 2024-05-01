Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer say their comedy movie collaboration might never happen

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed that their planned sister comedy collaboration for the big screen has officially been canceled. The pair said that they would instead want to work on a project with more "grit."

Schumer and Lawrence appeared in an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, April 30, and talked about their ideal collaboration. The comedian shared about the sibling movie:

"I don’t think it will ever happen. It was just, like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that. The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth."

Jennifer agreed with Schumer and told the outlet that the project was indeed no longer on the table. She added that now that "we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much." The pair, however, have not yet confirmed any official work together.

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence intend to collaborate on a project with ‘grit’ instead of sibling comedy

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence were working on a script together for a sibling comedy back in 2015, however, the project now appears to be officially dead. The Hunger Games star told Variety that the story's subject matter of the two actresses playing sisters made more sense a decade ago than in the present.

In 2015, Jennifer Lawrence revealed to the New York Times that she was collaborating with the I Feel Pretty star to write a comedic screenplay. The pair wanted to star as sisters in it, and the actress said that they had already written nearly 100 pages. She talked about her and Amy Schumer's compatibility, saying:

"Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life."

Amy Schumer began her career by doing stand-up comedy on June 1, 2004, when she first performed at Gotham Comedy Club. She has since starred in several acting projects, including Snatched, I Feel Pretty, Life & Beth, and more.

The two celebrities first got in contact when Jennifer Lawrence saw Amy Schumer's star-making acting in 2015’s Trainwreck. She shared with Variety on April 30:

"I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you. We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting."

The Oscar-winner had previously offered an update on the sibling comedy during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that the project was still “on” despite its slow-moving development.

After almost 10 years since the initial news, the collaboration has been canceled. However, Amy Schactor also told Variety and reassured fans this week that they still “have every intention of working together."

Amy Schumer currently has other projects in the works. She is starring in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which will be released on Netflix on May 3, 2024.

The comedian also has a starring role in Netflix's Adam Sandler-produced film Kinda Pregnant. Variety noted that Amy helped write the movie. She told the outlet:

"I'm striving for it to be one of the 10 funniest movies of my lifetime. I think it’s going to be as funny as Trainwreck."

The comedy began filming on February 26, 2024, in New York and has since wrapped. However, the official release date has not been announced as of yet.

Trainwreck was also written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, earning her the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy.