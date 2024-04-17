Jesse Plemons Civil War disturbing scene explained: "What kind of American are you?"

Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War presents a bleak reality of a society that looks strong, but is fragile to the core, and can fall apart with the winds of misunderstanding and distrust. This aspect is particularly evident in a disturbing scene featuring Jesse Plemons as an American soldier, who has captured his fellow countrymen.

One of the captives confronts him by saying that they are American citizens. To which Jesse Plemons' character replies, "What kind of American are you?" This scene aptly describes the haunting reality of the characters in the film and the America that they knew and cherished, doesn't exist anymore.

Civil War is produced by DNA film and distributed in the United States by A24. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeney, and Stephen Henderson in prominent roles.

What happens during the Jesse Plemons scene in Civil War?

Jesse Plemons in Civil War (Image via A24 Official Youtube)

The film follows four journalists, Lee, Joel, Jesse, and Sammy, on their journey to Washington D.C., in a war-torn United States. While driving, the foursome encounters two other reporters they know, Tony and Bohai.

Tony and Jessie playfully switch cars, only for Bohai and Jessie's car to be captured by a militia group who have been executing civilians and dumping them in a mass grave.

The scene plays out as a hostile situation where Jesse Plemmons' character, a militant soldier, has captured Jesse, played by Cailee Spaeney, and Bohai.

When they are about to be executed, Lee and Joel, played by Dunst and Moura, come to their rescue. They try to explain to the militants that they are simple journalists, passing by, with no motive to harm.

To their horror, the xenophobic soldier kills Bohai and then asks where the others are from. "We are Americans," says Joel. But the soldier invalidates his answer and asks, "What kind of American are you?"

This disturbing scene in Civil War plays out the film's central theme, which is the stateless nature of a place plagued by war. As the war escalates, so does the xenophobia and othering.

The soldier kills Tony after finding out that he is from Hong Kong, signifying that if you are not them, you are an enemy despite your neutral status in the war.

Civil War focuses on portraying a haunting picture of war

Kirsten Dunst as Lee Smith (Image via A24 Official Youtube)

Civil War takes place in modern-day America, where different warring factions have torn the country apart. The film begins with a horrific picture of New York, where police are brutalizing protesters, beating everyone who tries to intervene.

A suicide bomber blows everyone in the vicinity to pieces on the same scene. The film shows a few horrific snippets of the bloodshed ravaging the nation. Soldiers are fighting at various fronts, civilians are shot, the country is divided, and people are out for each other's blood.

Amid this chaos, Lee, a famous photojournalist, with her team including Sammy and Joel and a young admirer photojournalist Jessie, set off on a road trip to D.C. to interview the President.

As the journey unfolds, the group witnesses all kinds of atrocities and terror. Jesse becomes the eyes of the viewers, as in her shock and horror, the audience does not just get to see the plight of helpless civilians but also feel it.

Civil War is getting mixed responses from critics and audiences

Civil War has a lot of talent invested, both behind the camera, and in front of it. Kirsten Dunst perfectly carries the look and body language of a journalist who has lived in wars and has lost confidence in humanity.

Warner Moura, who is known for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in Netflix's original series Narcos, does a great job in his portrayal of a playful yet sincere journalist.

The film has divided the critics and audiences alike, a feat that is not easy to achieve. While the technical aspects of the film have been praised, criticism is mostly coming from the lack of political stand of the film.

The film also does not reveal what started the war or explain the competing ideologies at play in the Civil War.

Civil War is essentially a dystopian road trip film, and the premise works well for the film. Viewers will be naturally curious to know what different parts of the United States would look like in such a situation.

Alex Garland's film is not as politically charged as the trailer promised. The backstory, or the motivations behind the war is unclear. It instead focuses on showing the merciless nature of war and how it brings out the worst in people, and so be avoided at all costs.

