Karate Kid: Legends soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Sep 30, 2025 08:40 GMT
A still from the film (Image via Netflix)
A still from the film (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise. The film, featuring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang as the main cast, was released on May 30, 2025. The plot focuses on Li Fong (Wang), a teenager from China who relocates to the East Coast of the United States. He receives training in the world of competitive martial arts from two seasoned masters: Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han.

The Karate Kid: Legends soundtrack is composed by Dominic Lewis and features a blend of original score and contemporary tracks. The film also features Bill Conti's original themes from The Karate Kid (1984). Songs like Home by Good Neighbours, Trust by Generationals, and North American Scum by LCD Soundsystem are also featured in the movie.

Complete list of songs featured in Karate Kid: Legends

Listed below are all the songs featured in the American martial arts drama film:

  • Home by Good Neighbours
  • Trust by Generationals
  • North American Scum by LCD Soundsystem
  • Walkin Out That Door by Anthony Lukens
  • As We Enter by Damian Marley, Nas
  • Roadgame by Kavinsky
  • Run It Up by Bas
  • HOOLIGANG by Joey Valence and Brae
  • Don’t Sweat The Technique by Eric B. & Rakim
  • I walk this earth all by myself by EKKSTACY
  • Mystical Magical by Benson Boone
  • I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys
  • First Blood by Kavinsky
  • Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? by Rod Stewart
  • Someone To You by BANNERS
Dominic Lewis original music featured in the Karate Kid: Legends

A still from the film (Image via Netflix)
A still from the film (Image via Netflix)

Dominic Lewis is a British composer known for his dynamic scores in film and television. His notable works include Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, etc. Following are his original composition by featured in the film:

  • Two Braches, One Tree
  • Mother Knows Best
  • Tick Tick
  • Please
  • Li and Mia
  • The Best of Me
  • Connor
  • Black Eye, Frozen Peas
  • Dragon Kick
  • Alone
  • Fong Song
  • Lanterns
  • Pizza Montage
  • Bo
  • The Arena
  • Fight Night
  • Down and Out
  • Push Down
  • Too Many Cooks
  • Bedroom Blue
  • Daniel-San
  • Training Montage
  • Fetterman Gardens
  • 5 Boroughs
  • Old Dogs, New Kicks
  • Trap a Tiger
  • Timebomb
  • The Final, Part 1
  • The Final, Part 2
  • Touch the Stars

What is Karate Kid: Legends about?

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Karate Kid: Legends revolves around an East Asian teenager named Li Fong, played by Ben Wang. The story begins as Fong moves from China to the United States, facing the struggles of adapting to a new high school environment and surviving the competitive and often aggressive world of martial arts in his new town.

His journey of self-discovery and discipline is guided by two iconic mentors who join forces for the first time: Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). The two masters teach Li about the divergent ideologies and skill sets in this unusual partnership. The plot focuses on Li finding strength and identity through their combined guidance.

Karate Kid: Legends is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

