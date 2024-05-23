Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s relationship timeline explored as actress reveals she took a year off from dating before meeting now-fiancé

On May 22, actress Kate Hudson candidly discussed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was single for nearly four years. She further talked about changing her bad habits and going a year without men to regain security and independence in her relationships.

She went on to say that she met Danny Fujikawa after that strict year-long sabbatical from men.

Talking to Alex Cooper, the host, Hudson said—

"I took a full year off. I was like, 'What?' I couldn't floor no, yea, none of it. But it was great."

Hudson went on to say that she decided to go through the procedure when she was in her 30s. She further said—

"I was at that place where I was, like, I don't wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it.”

According to US Magazine, Hudson and Fujikawa announced their first child together two years after dating in 2016. Hudson broke the news to her followers on Instagram by posting a video from a gender reveal party.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have been together for almost a decade

Recently, Kate Hudson disclosed that she once stopped dating for a year at the advice of her therapist. In the most recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode of Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress shared her honest thoughts on why she decided to change.

She went on to discuss how it's okay to live life on one's terms and how to feel comfortable while defying convention. The actress continued by offering tips on how to spot a dishonest guy, what to do if one discovers their partner has a burner phone, and how to deal with conflicting physical urges with their partner.

Kate Hudson continued by talking about her partner, Danny Fujikawa. Even though their relationship began in 2016, they had met many years before. To celebrate their first date's anniversary, Kate shared on Instagram in December 2017-

“The first time I met Danny, I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!”

People Magazine reported that even though Kate and Danny started dating in 2016, it wasn't until March 2017 that their relationship became public when they were caught on camera together in Los Angeles.

Then, later in 2017, Kate Hudson and Danny debuted on the red carpet at the premiere of Snatched.

Later in 2018, they were expecting their first child. US Magazine reported that the actress and musician were attempting to hide their pregnancy for as long as possible, but they were unable to hide her baby bump.

Kate declared on Instagram in October 2018 that she and Danny had given birth to their baby girl, Rani Rose. Then in September 2021, the couple shared a post on Instagram announcing their engagement.

However, following this, Kate Hudson and Danny have both been very quiet about their plans for their wedding.

Kate also talked about other things in the recent podcast

During the Call Her Daddy podcast episode of May 22, Kate discussed her upbringing, her time as a prude in high school, and her experiences dealing with cruel women. She also talked candidly about her early 20s marriage and young-age relationships. She also gave advice on how to let go of grudges and encouraged everyone to accept responsibility for their own actions in relationships/