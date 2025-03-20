Keanu Reeves joins Ana de Armas in the first ‘Ballerina’ trailer

The first Ballerina trailer was released recently, revealing Keanu Reeves' return as John Wick. Starring Ana de Armas, the action-packed spin-off expands the John Wick universe with new characters, more fight scenes, and a revenge story.

Ana de Armas plays Rooney, a trained assassin avenging the deaths of her family members. She is linked to John Wick because of her past at Ruska Roma training ground, the same institution that took John Wick in and molded him into the killer he is. With Keanu Reeves coming back, viewers can expect Ballerina to be filled with amazing action and visuals that made the franchise a global phenomenon.

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina sees the return of Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick.

Ballerina trailer breakdown - What is it about?

The trailer introduces Rooney, played by Ana de Armas, as she embarks on a brutal journey of revenge. She is determined to track down the people responsible for her family’s death, using her elite assassin training to take them down one by one.

The connection to John Wick is clear, as Rooney comes from the same secretive underworld of assassins and follows a strict code of honor.

Keanu Reeves’ return as John Wick adds even more excitement for the film's release. Although Ballerina takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the trailer doesn’t reveal how much of a role he will play.

The trailer also highlights intense fight sequences that the John Wick franchise is known for.

The John Wick movies are known for action-packed stunts, and Ballerina seems to carry on the tradition

As per a Collider interview, Ana de Armas trained vigorously to keep the fighting tough and believable as Rooney, the assassin. The trailer promises exciting hand-to-hand combat scenes, guns, and car chases all choreographed under the iconic John Wick-style banner.

Although Reeves' actual screen time remains uncertain, his return only adds to the initiative of linking the film to the original plot. Ian McShane returns as Winston, and Anjelica Huston is back as The Director.

In a Collider interview during CCXP in Brazil, Ana de Armas explained how she approached the action scenes in Ballerina. She tried to find a balance between the franchise's hard-fought style while giving her character a distinct identity- a greenhorn with her own unique story.

If you are an old-hand John Wick devotee or a new member of the fan base, the film promises a never-to-be-forgotten theatrical experience.

Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

