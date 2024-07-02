Kid Cudi features in the thrilling new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film TRAP

Kid Cudi made an unexpected appearance in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, TRAP. In the brief but memorable scene, Cudi is seen backstage at an auditorium, dressed in a bedazzled black jacket and a blonde wig.

The second trailer for the movie, which was released on July 1, further develops the intense suspenseful atmosphere highlighted previously. It starts with Cooper walking out of the concert hall only to find it surrounded by cops. He quickly understands that they are there because of him.

The clip displays how Cooper manipulates his environment to avoid detection, for instance, exploding things around himself when people least expect it.

Josh Hartnett’s portrayal of Cooper is chilling, with scenes depicting his violent tendencies and strategic mind. The trailer also suggests that there could be some secondary twists in the movie that’ll keep audiences guessing till the end.

Kid Cudi’s inclusion in this shiny, eye-catching suit hints at the different characters that will come to life in Shyamalan’s tense story.

Kid Cudi stars in the new TRAP trailer

The trailer for TRAP details a high-stakes psychological thriller around Cooper played by Josh Hartnett as the major character. Cooper, who attends a pop concert with his daughter, finds himself amid a police operation aimed at capturing a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher.

However, it turns out that Cooper is indeed that killer who is trying to outrun law enforcement officers while evading justice throughout the entire story.

Kid Cudi’s role, though brief in the trailer, has generated significant buzz and not much is revealed about his role, other than just a split-second glimpse. Dressed in a glamorous outfit, he appears to be a part of the chaotic environment backstage, adding to the suspense and mystery surrounding the plot.

His appearance alongside other notable actors, including Saleka Shyamalan and Alison Pill, suggests that his character will play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama.

What is the movie about?

Psychological thriller TRAP is an American horror film written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, who becomes trapped in a police operation while attending a pop concert with his daughter played by Ariel Donoghue.

The concert features Lady Raven, portrayed by Saleka Shyamalan. As he soon realizes that those officers have targeted him, he must use his wits and brutality to escape this high-security scenario.

It touches on themes of dishonesty, survival, and how far someone can go to avoid being caught. A typical Shyamalan twist is revealed early in the film, setting up a fast-paced game of cat and mouse between Cooper—a serial killer—and law enforcement officers trying to arrest him.

Kid Cudi shares his excitement over his role in TRAP

Although not much is known about Kid Cudi's character in the movie, the singer had previously posted on Instagram about the same. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Cudi expressed his enthusiasm for his role in the movie and his reunion with Josh Hartnett, highlighting his ongoing Hollywood takeover. He said in his Instagram post,

“TRAP written and directed by my good friend @mnight THE GOD. Releases AUGUST 9th!!! I was givin the special honor to have a nice lil role in it, and I really think ull love it."

He continued-

"This was also a huge moment for me, as I was reunited w my old friend Josh Hartnett. Lil known fact: Josh produced the official Pursuit of Happiness video and hes always been someone I hold very dear to my heart.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is expected to release TRAP on August 2, 2024, in the United States.

