"Lightcycle engines humming already"- The very first poster for ‘TRON: ARES’ is driving the fans crazy as they can't wait for the release

Following Disney's CinemaCon presentation on April 3, 2025, where the first footage of Tron: Ares was shown, the studio has gone ahead and released the trailer and the poster for the film online today on April 5, 2025. The trailer gives fans their first look at the return of the Tron franchise in many years. The film will be following a brand-new protagonist as worlds collide.

In the first poster for Tron: Ares, fans get a new look at Jared Leto's titular character in the film. He can be seen standing alongside his lightcycle in the middle of a street as the poster is imbued with a red tint. The image has fans of this classic franchise excited.

Many fans are thrilled to see the return of the Tron series after a long time. The poster in particular has many fans going gaga as they anticipate the release of the film even more now. Here are some of the reactions online:

"Lightcycle engines humming already," said one fan.

"This poster goes HARD. #TronAres," said another fan.

"This just might be the coolest thing happening on my birthday this year," said another fan.

"Can we agree this poster is gonna be in top 10 of the year," said another fan.

"That poster looks so good," opined another fan.

"This is the hardest thing Ive ever seen!" said another fan about the poster.

Tron: Ares first trailer showcases two worlds colliding

In the first trailer for Tron: Ares, fans get to see two programs racing each other in a city street while being chased by the police. However, one of the riders of the lightcycle switches on the bike's offensive features, cutting a police car in half. Following that, fans get to see more of the Tron world coming into Earth while the trailer also reveals the first look at Greta Lee in the film.

The two worlds collide as fans then get their first look at Jared Leto's Ares in the film too. He reveals that he is looking for something on Earth, and that is followed by further scenes of massive ships coming into the city and more programs being there on Earth as well. The official logline for the film as per Disney reads:

"TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

Tron: Ares releases almost 15 years after Tron: Legacy

Ares will be releasing almost 15 years after the release of Tron: Legacy and will be the third instalment in the franchise overall. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel for a while now, and the poster and the teaser will surely have many happy. The upcoming film is being directed by Joachim Rønning.

Joining Jared Leto in the movie will also be Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges will return as Kevin Flynn too. Leto is a producer on the film as well.

The movie releases in theatres on October 10, 2025. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

