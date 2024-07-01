“Literal CHILLS listening to her!" Fans applaud I Am: Celine Dion’s heartfelt documentary

I Am: Celine Dion is an American documentary film which is about Canadian singer Celine Dion. The movie directed by Irene Taylor first premiered on June 12, 2024, in New York City and had a limited theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

The movie is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from June 25, 2024. I Am: Celine Dion has received 100% positive reviews out of 30 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 8.3/10. Many fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation and support for the My Heart Will Go On singer.

A user on X wrote,

“Literal CHILLS listening to her! I love her so much,”

Trending

The film shows how Dion has navigated challenges all through her life with success and accomplishments. I Am: Celine Dion also shows her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome (an uncommon neurological condition that typically results in painful spasms and muscle stiffness that can get worse with time).

“I started the @celinedion documentary and I already relate so much. Frequent infusions, stacks of medications, the home nurse watching like a hawk. I'm not a singer but I am an artist and my illnesses have interrupted my career. I feel this on a smaller scale. #IAmCelineDion,” said another user on X.

In December 2022 Celine opened up about her illness, followed by her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome. Because of the spasms that she gets due to this disorder, she faces problems in performing her day-to-day activities which also include singing.

“I instantly loved Celine’s Love Again. To me, a new sound Celine Dion is doing new things, her voice is great just different. Fast forward to this documentary & realizing how painful singing is to her due to the illness. Celine I am forever grateful forever awed #IAMCelineDion,” said another user on X.

Another user on X watched What is I Am: Celine Dion and while sharing an emotional video of Celine from a past show said that,

“After watching the I am Celine Dion docu this footage from a past show feels much heavier. Muhammad Ali came to the show. Celine was having vocal issues, no voice and tightening of her throat. She still performed. Her haunting last words: “It’s over alright. But at what price?””

Where Celine is fighting her disorder, the fans are praying for her well-being and waiting for her to be back on the stage.

“Just watched I Am Celine Dion and that was so raw, honest and emotional. So sad and so hard but if anyone can find their voice again and get back on their feet, it’s @celinedion!! She’s one determined lady!!! We can’t wait for her return! #IAmCelineDion,” said another X user.

What is I Am: Celine Dion about?

I Am: Celine Dion is about the struggles and pain Celine has faced due to her illness and how it has destroyed a part of her which was her identity. Because of Stiff-Person Syndrome, she had to cancel all her planned tours and performances.

Celine first spoke about her medical condition in a 2022 video on Instagram in which she announced the cancellation of her upcoming Europe tour in February 2023.

"I have been battling with health issues for a long time, and it's been incredibly tough for me to confront these obstacles and speak about all that I've gone through.”

She further said,

“It kills me to inform you that I won't be ready to resume my European tour in February”.

In the docu-film, I Am: Celine Dion, the singer used an emotional analogy to explain her condition as she spoke of the uncertainty of being able to perform for her fans again.

“I feel like - let’s say- there’s an apple tree- I am an apple tree. And people are in line, and I gave them apples. The best and I shine them. And they all leave with a basket of apples and my branches are starting to fall sometimes, get crooked and those branches are starting to produce a little less apples. But there’s still as many people in line.”

She completed it by saying,

“I don’t want them to wait in line if I don’t have apples for them.“

I Am: Celine Dion is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback