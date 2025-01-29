Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story- Full list of cast

Directed by Bruce David Klein, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is a documentary about the life and career of Liza Minnelli. It offers insight into her personal life as a star and her childhood.

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story premiered at the biggest Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2024. It was theatrically released in New York City on January 24, 2025, and is set to release in Los Angeles on January 31, 2025.

It shows her private interviews and archival footage of interviews with those who love her. Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story explores her relationships with powerful and important figures, including her mother, Judy Garland, and mentors such as Kay Thompson and Bob Fosse, describing how these connections have defined her career and identity.

Trending

The main cast of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

1) Liza Minnelli

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Liza Minnelli is featured in the documentary, playing herself and sharing her thoughts and feelings over the years as she performed her work. She stepped into stardom with her Oscar-winning role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (1972) and earned an Academy Award nomination for The Sterile Cuckoo (1969).

Other notable films include New York, New York (1977) and Arthur (1981). She is known for her recurring role on television as Lucille Austero in Arrested Development (2003–2013). Minnelli has also performed concert performances of note at venues such as Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

2) Michael Feinstein

Photo of Michael FEINSTEIN - Source: Getty

Michael Feinstein also appears as himself in Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, speaking about Minnelli's musical legacy. He is one of the famous pianists and vocalists for his deep reverence toward the Great American Songbook.

Some of his popular works include the concert series Michael Feinstein: Live and The Sinatra Project as a tribute to Frank Sinatra. Feinstein has graced the stage on Broadway, featuring in shows such as My One and Only and as the host for several PBS specials featuring American music.

3) Mia Farrow

"The Roommate" Broadway Opening Night - Source: Getty

Mia Farrow gives a personal view of Minnelli's contribution to the entertainment world. Mia Farrow is an established actress known for her versatile roles in cinema. She is particularly famous for the horror film classic Rosemary's Baby (1968) and her portrayal of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby (1974).

She has also appeared in notable films such as Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and The Omen (1976). In addition to acting, Farrow is known for her humanitarian efforts, particularly as a children's rights activist.

4) Ben Vereen

2024 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Ben Vereen, a Broadway star and good friend of Minnelli, talks about his experiences and memories that show his artistic journey with Minnelli. He is known for his Tony-winning role as Leading Player in Pippin (1972) and starred in Bob Fosse's All That Jazz (1979).

He essayed the Judas Iscariot of various productions in Jesus Christ Superstar. He also had guest appearances in both Grey's Anatomy and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

5) Joel Grey

"LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

Joel Grey discusses his long-standing relationship with Minnelli and their shared history in the arts. Joel Grey is an Oscar-winning actor best known for his work as the Emcee in Cabaret (1972), for which he won his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Martin Scorsese has cast Grey in The King of Comedy (1983), and he played the Wizard of Oz in the Broadway musical Wicked. He appeared on popular television shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Will & Grace, making guest appearances on both.

Additional cast Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

The additional cast includes:

Peter Allen as Self (archive footage)

Charles Aznavour as Self (archive footage)

Rona Barrett as Self (archive footage)

Marisa Berenson as Self

Darren Criss as Self

Alan Cumming as Self

Fred Ebb as Self (archive footage)

Bob Fosse as Self (archive footage)

Judy Garland as Self (archive footage)

George Hamilton as Self

Sam Harris as Self

John Kander as Self

Lorna Luft as Self

Vincente Minnelli as Self (archive footage)

Ben Rimalower as Self

Chita Rivera as Self

Billy Stritch as Self

Kay Thompson as Self (archive footage)

Gwen Verdon as Self (archive footage)

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story premieres on January 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback