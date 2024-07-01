Longlegs: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Longlegs, a horror-thriller written and directed by Osgood Perkins is set to fascinate audiences with its twisted and dark storyline. The film will premiere on July 12 in the US and UK. This indie movie has generated considerable buzz due to its clever marketing and intriguing trailer among fans.

Longlegs follows an FBI agent's relentless hunt for a serial killer. The agent must solve clues related to the occult to stop the killer's terrifying spree. The film promises a thrilling plot due to its disturbing and intense premise.

Nicolas Cage, known for his unique and brilliant performances, is in the main cast of the movie. Cage's presence adds excitement and anticipation. With Maika Monroe as the determined FBI agent and a strong ensemble cast, the film is sure to earn significant critical praise.

The official synopsis of the film based on Apple TV includes—

"FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes unexpected turns, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again."

Release date of Longlegs

Longlegs premieres on July 12, 2024, exclusively in theaters in the US and UK. This thriller is part of a lineup of new releases that include the Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson rom-com Fly Me to the Moon and the Colman Domingo indie film Sing Sing.

The film will have its digital release on Apple TV, though the date has not been confirmed yet.

Longlegs has previously been screened at the Los Angeles's Beyond Fest on May 31, 2024. It has already received stellar reviews, with a 100% rating from critics.

Plot of Longlegs

The film has an intense storyline following Lee Harker, an FBI Agent who is a new recruit in the team. She is assigned to solve the case of a serial killer. Soon the case takes complex turns, revealing the evidence of the occult.

Surprisingly, Harker tends to find a personal connection to the gruesome killer. Now she has to race against time and stop him from killing another innocent family.

In the trailer, Nicolas Cage gives a creepy voiceover but remains mostly hidden.

Longlegs: Cast and more

The unique plot and talented cast of the film have captivated thriller fans. Marketing for the film has been effective, building anticipation without revealing too much about the plot. Nicolas Cage, who plays the serial killer has also produced the film.

Maika Monroe, from It Follows and The Guest, plays FBI agent Lee Harker. Blair Underwood, a veteran of Quantico and Dear White People, plays Agent Carter.

Alicia Witt, from Orange is the New Black, plays Ruth Harker. Dakota Daulby, from Shogun, and Kiernan Shipka, from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, also star in the film.

Dakota Daulby plays the role of Agent Horatio Fisk while Kiernan Shipka plays Carrie Anne Camera. The cast also includes Michelle Choi-Lee, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, Charles Jarman, and Michelle Cyr.

The official synopsis of the movie gives little away, allowing audiences to experience the mystery and suspense firsthand. Written by Osgood Perkins, the script promises to deliver a chilling and unforgettable thriller.

The film depicts a thrilling journey into the occult and amalgamates it with the brutality of serial killings. Longlegs, with its talented cast and intriguing plot, will be a 2024 film that will chill viewers.

