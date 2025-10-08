Maintenance Required: Full list of cast and characters explored

The 2025 romantic comedy Maintenance Required features an ensemble cast topped by Madelaine Petsch, Jacob Scipio and more. Directed and written by Lacey Uhlemeyer, the movie follows Charlie, a garage mechanic who operates an all-female car shop and unwittingly opens up to an online friend, blind to the fact that he is actually her real-world business competitor.

Combining humor, competition, and contemporary romance, Maintenance Required was launched as an Amazon Prime Video original by Amazon MGM Studios on October 8, 2025.

Featured alongside Petsch and Scipio are Madison Bailey, Katy O'Brian, Inanna Sarkis, Matteo Lane, Rob Rausch, and Jim Gaffigan.

What is the cast list of Maintenance Required?

1) Madelaine Petsch as Charlie

Madelaine Petsch (Image Via Getty)

Madelaine Petsch stars in Maintenance Required as Charlie, the ambitious owner of a woman-owned mechanic garage. Born on August 18, 1994, in Port Orchard, Washington, Petsch is an American and South African actress best recognized for her breakout starring role as Cheryl Blossom on The CW's highly successful teen drama Riverdale (2017–2023).

Prior to her breakout, Petsch had worked on national commercials, including a Coca-Cola commercial, and performed dance and theater training at a young age. She has since been known as one of Hollywood's prominent scream queens by playing horror movie roles like in The Hive (2014), Sightless (2020), Jane (2022), and The Strangers franchise.

2) Jacob Scipio as Beau

Jacob Scipio (Image Via Getty)

British actor Jacob Scipio plays Beau, Charlie's internet buddy and covert rival in Maintenance Required. Scipio started performing at an early age, guesting in shows like As the Bell Rings (Disney Channel UK) and Some Girls (BBC). His first major Hollywood role was in Bad Boys for Life (2020) as Armando Aretas, a character he revisited in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

He further appeared as Staff Sgt. Justin Gallegos in The Outpost (2020), a true military tale, and played roles in Without Remorse and Expend4bles (2023). On TV, he has appeared on Netflix's Pieces of Her. Scipio is a writer and producer as well, co-founding CPO Productions, where he has written short films featured at Cannes.

3) Madison Bailey as Izzy

Madison Bailey (Image Via Getty)

Madison Bailey stars as Izzy, one of Charlie's go-to mechanics in Maintenance Required. North Carolina-born Bailey first gained broad-based recognition for playing Kiara Kie Carrera on Netflix's teen adventure drama hit series Outer Banks (2020–present).

Having initially dreamed of becoming a singer, Bailey shifted gears to acting and modeling at the age of 15 after suffering from stage fright. Among her early roles were appearances in Mr. Mercedes and Black Lightning, where she acted as Wendy Hernandez, a teen metahuman.

4) Katy O'Brian as Cam

Katy O'Brian (Image Via Getty)

Katy O'Brian comes aboard Maintenance Required in the role of Cam, a self-assured and even-tempered member of Charlie's crew. O'Brian, a martial artist and bodybuilder by training, has quietly accrued a career working on large franchises.

She's perhaps most recognized for playing Elia Kane on The Mandalorian, Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and Jackie in Love Lies Bleeding (2024), alongside Kristen Stewart.

She has also guest-starred on Z Nation, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025).

Maintenance Required's supporting cast includes, Inanna Sarkis, who starred in After We Collided, is in a supporting role, as comedian Matteo Lane. Rob Rausch makes an appearance in an unannounced role, and veteran comedian Jim Gaffigan stars as Mr. Miller.

The movie premiered in the United States on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon Prime Video original release.

