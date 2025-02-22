Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy- Release date and more

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is an upcoming documentary that explores the life and untimely death of Friends star Matthew Perry. This one-hour special is set to premiere on Peacock on February 25, 2025.

Matthew Perry, the beloved star who brought Chandler Bing to life, left the world suddenly, leaving fans and Hollywood in shock. While the world mourned his death, reports soon linked his death to his long-standing battle with addiction, sparking debates and raising unanswered questions.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy - Release date and where to watch

Directed by Robert Palumbo, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy will premiere on Peacock in the US on Tuesday, February 25. The documentary will delve into Perry's struggles, success, and the investigation that followed his tragic death.

The real story behind Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy explored

As reported by Times Now on October 28, 2023, acclaimed actor Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. As the news spread, grief swept through his fans. No one could believe that their beloved Chandler was no longer with them.

Two months later, in December 2023, authorities confirmed that Matthew's death was caused by a ketamine overdose. The overdose left him unconscious in the hot tub, and shortly after, his eyes closed forever.

Matthew's death took a dramatic turn, especially since he had written a book about his struggle with addiction, expressing how he was desperately trying to overcome it. This revelation left many struggling to believe that his death resulted from an overdose.

As the investigation unfolded, five people, including two doctors and Matthew's personal assistant, were arrested. Among them, the assistant and two others confessed to their roles in the case. Moreover, the doctors admitted that they used to administer injections to Perry in the parking lot. These serious issues are brought to light for the audience in this documentary.

What is Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy all about?

A still of Morgan Fairchild from Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy official trailer (Image via Peacock)

This documentary takes viewers through Matthew's career, his tragic passing, and the subsequent investigation. The list of suspects also includes the name of a drug dealer, known as the Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood.

The one-hour documentary features interviews with those close to Matthew, such as actor Morgan Fairchild. She said:

“He really touched people’s lives.”

The special also includes insights from key officials, such as U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, offering a clear understanding of the events that unfolded during that time. Featuring exclusive footage and interviews with close friends and legal experts, the documentary gives viewers a deeper insight into Perry’s struggle and the truth surrounding his death.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy delves into his struggles with addiction, his unexpected overdose, and the investigation that followed. It uncovers the involvement of multiple individuals, including doctors, his personal assistant, and others.

