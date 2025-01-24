Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson says he is "such a baby" while having "really spicy" Korean food

Robert Pattinson, known for the Twilight saga, is set to star in Mickey 17, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The sci-fi black comedy, releasing in March 2025, has already generated excitement with its intriguing premise and stellar cast.

A promotional video shared on the film's social media on January 23 adds to the buzz, showing a humorous moment where Pattinson tries Korean food for the first time, highlighting his camaraderie with Bong Joon-ho.

What starts as a mild introduction to Korean cuisine soon turns into a fiery experience for the actor, who jokingly admits he’s such a baby when it comes to handling spice. Viewers can see that Bong Joon-ho and his team told him to eat a "mild" one, which was actually spicy.

Trending

"It's kind of spicy. That's the medium? My God," Pattinson said after tasting it and burst into laughter.

"You're disappointed? Very disappointed?" asked Bong Joon-ho.

"That's quite spicy," Pattinson replied.

"I'm such a baby. I am literally like- I am sweating already," Pattinson said hilariously.

Mickey 17's Robert Pattinson's tried spicy Korean food

In the promotional video for Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho sit down for a Korean food tasting session. Before taking his first bite, Bong reassures Pattinson that the food is mild.

However, as soon as he tastes it, the actor’s face betrays his discomfort, much to the amusement of Bong and the crew. Pattinson struggles with the spice, repeatedly commenting on how spicy the food is, despite Bong’s earlier assurance.

The turning point of the clip comes when Pattinson realizes that Bong had intentionally downplayed the spice level, serving him a dish that was far from mild. With his characteristic humor, Pattinson laughs off the experience, admitting that he’s such a baby when it comes to spicy food.

The video ends on a lighthearted note, with Pattinson gamely continuing the tasting, showcasing his willingness to embrace new cultural experiences despite the unexpected heat. The video not only serves as a fun promotional piece for the film but also highlights the cultural exchange between the British actor and the South Korean director.

What is Mickey 17 about?

Mickey 17 is a science fiction black comedy film based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The story follows Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson, who works as an expendable employee on a human expedition to colonize the ice planet Niflheim.

In Mickey 17, Mickey’s role as an expendable involves dying repeatedly in dangerous situations, only to be regenerated with his memories. However, when Mickey 17 survives a mission meant to kill him, he faces an existential crisis upon meeting his clone, Mickey 18. The film explores themes of identity, survival, and the ethics of cloning.

Bong Joon-ho, known for blending social commentary with dark humor, brings his unique vision to this sci-fi film. The cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, who will add depth to the story.

Pattinson, in a press conference, expressed his excitement about being part of the project, praising Bong’s ability to inject humor into a large-scale sci-fi film. The film was shot in multiple locations, including Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, between August and December 2022.

Mickey 17 is set to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2025, before its theatrical release in South Korea on February 28, 2025. The film will hit theaters worldwide on March 7, 2025.

Originally scheduled for a March 2024 release, the film’s launch was delayed due to post-production challenges and the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite the setbacks, the anticipation for the film remains high, with fans eagerly awaiting Bong Joon-ho’s latest masterpiece.

Mickey 17 is the first collaboration between Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-Ho.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE