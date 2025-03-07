Mickey 17 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Mickey 17, the highly anticipated 2025 science fiction film directed by Bong Joon-ho, premiered in theaters on March 7, 2025. Starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, and Mark Ruffalo, the film is based on Edward Ashton's book Mickey7. Audiences can expect a compelling blend of dark humor, emotional depth, and futuristic themes.

Ad

The movie follows Mickey Barnes, a man who is repeatedly cloned for dangerous missions in space. On the snow-covered planet Nilfheim, Mickey and his clone counterparts struggle with existential questions, morality, and how to stay alive. The story is about how he interacts with the other people on the crew and the living things they come across.

Along with the intense story, the film features a soundtrack that adds to the mood and emotional weight of the movie. The combination of emotional melodies and atmospheric compositions plays an important part in shaping the movie experience.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Mickey 17 soundtrack: Listing all the songs in the movie

Ad

Jung Jaeil composed the Mickey 17 soundtrack, featuring many soulful and thought-provoking songs that complement the movie's narrative. This album consists of 18 songs with a runtime of 1 hour and 21 minutes. The artists and creators of each song from the movie are listed below.

Multiple – Jung Jaeil

The River – Jung Jaeil

Listen – Jung Jaeil

Ocean Meets The Land – Jung Jaeil

Incendies – Jung Jaeil

Changing – Jon McLaughlin

Anesthesia – Jung Jaeil

Haunting – Jon McLaughlin

Esthesia – Jung Jaeil

출항 – Jung Jaeil

Pm 9:57 – Jung Jaeil

Am 7:33 – Jung Jaeil

Am 9:57 – Jung Jaeil

Remembering – Jon McLaughlin

Am 10:09 – Jung Jaeil

Dreaming – Jon McLaughlin

Pm 7:00 – Jung Jaeil

Strolling – Jon McLaughlin

Am 4:23 – Jung Jaeil

Waltzing – Jon McLaughlin

Am 5:50 – Jung Jaeil

Am 11:05 – Jung Jaeil

Thinking – Jon McLaughlin

만선 – Jung Jaeil

Ad

The Mickey 17 soundtrack is meant to match the emotional tone of the movie and is placed in a way that makes the drama stronger.

Ad

Many of these songs, like The River and Haunting, help to show how strongly the characters feel. Others, like Ocean Meets The Land, bring out the grandeur of the movie's setting on the alien planet Nilfheim.

Plot of Mickey 17

Ad

The film follows Mickey Barnes, a man struggling financially who agrees to help colonize the planet Nilfheim in exchange for getting his finances back on track.

He plays the part of an "Expendable," a person whose life is useless because he knows that when he dies, he is brought back to life using illegal cloning technology. Timo, his friend, is the pilot, and Mickey's main job is to go on dangerous missions around the world.

Ad

When the crew arrives in Nilfheim, they are met with resistance from native creatures known as "creepers." Mickey 17 is thought to be dead after falling into a crack while on an expedition.

However, he does make it out alive when the creepers push him out. He goes back to the ship and finds that Mickey 18, a clone, has taken his place. Clones are not allowed to live together, and tensions rise between them.

Ad

Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 learn that the creepers are not as mean as they seem as the fights get worse. They join forces with security officer Nasha Barridge and start to fight against Kenneth Marshall's authoritarian rule, which wants to kill all the creatures.

In the film's climax, Marshall is killed, and Mickey 17 sets off the printing device to mark the end of the Expendable program. This marks the beginning of a new era for the colony, free from the cycle of death and cloning.

Ad

Mickey 17 is now running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback