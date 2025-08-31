Mission: Impossible: All eight movies ranked 

With the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the Mission: Impossible franchise, or at least the journey of Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, is beginning to conclude. It is one of the most consistently exciting and creative action series of the last few decades. It began as a sleek spy thriller in 1996. Tom Cruise, who portrayed Hunt with charm and fearlessness, is at the heart of it all.

Ad

Some fans have watched all the parts in the Mission Impossible franchise multiple times, and every one has their own favorite. The plots go from betrayal and rogue agents to global threats, making it an exciting watch for the fans.

However, in the list below, all 8 Mission Impossible movies are ranked based on the ratings received by them on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's All the 8 Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked From Best to Worst

1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Ad

Trending

Fallout (Image via Prime Video)

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 98%, Mission Impossible - Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg in the primary roles. The film shows Ethan Hunt and his team battling against terrorists aiming to explode three plutonium cores simultaneously in key global cities.

Ad

As per fans and critics, the fast pace, action sequences, and iconic moments like the HALO jump are the highlights of the movie.

It is easily the best film of the franchise and the decade. The dangerous scenes felt real, and the action was thrilling to the audience, making it the best on the list too.

2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Dead Reckoning Part One (Image via Prime Video)

This 2023 film follows Ethan Hunt and the IMF team, looking for a terrifying new weapon that could endanger all of humanity if it ends up in the wrong hands. The film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby in the primary roles.

Ad

With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Critics lauded the film for its high-stakes suspense and continuity with the Fallout quality. It was also liked for its introduction of a plot surrounding AI.

3) Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Rogue Nation (Image via Prime Video)

Released in 2015, Rogue Nation brings back Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Additionally, it stars Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Ad

In this film, following the closure of Impossible Missions Force, Ethan Hunt, one of its agents, tries to elude CIA capture. In the meantime, he also attempts to establish the existence of the Syndicate, a highly skilled terrorist organisation.

The movie has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's praised for its sharp momentum and for introducing Ilsa Faust, an ally to Ethan.

4) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Ghost Protocol (Image via Prime Video)

With a staggering 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Ghost Protocol raised the action scale of the franchise with crowbars, heists, and the iconic Burj khalifa stunt.

Ad

The film follows Jane and Benji, who are led by IMF agent Ethan Hunt to infiltrate the Kremlin. Together, as a fresh team, they must find documents that will help identify Cobalt, who is trying to start a nuclear war.

Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton star in the film.

5) Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

The Final Reckoning (Image via Prime Video)

Ethan Hunt continues his battle against the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can control international intelligence networks in The Final Reckoning.

Ad

Joining Tom Cruise in the film are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Angela Bassett. At Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at a rating of 80%, and critics praised it for the AI storyline continuation.

Although the film was liked for its fearless stunts, constant heavy exposition turned off many viewers, who only wanted to enjoy thrilling action.

6) Mission: Impossible III (2006)

M I III (Image via Prime Video)

In the film, Ethan Hunt must go on a quest to save his student, who has been kidnapped by an arms dealer. Additionally, his mission gets his fiancée abducted, and his attempt to save her reveals a weakness in his organisation.

Ad

With a 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating, fans applauded the film for its emotional stakes and the antagonist. However, they disliked it due to the lack of professional action sequences in later films.

7) Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible (Image via Prime Video)

This is the movie where it all started, and Tom Cruise was introduced as Ethan Hunt for the very first time to movie lovers. In Mission: Impossible, Ethan Hunt has been wrongfully accused of betrayal. Now, without any support from his company, he must prove his innocence and expose the true criminal.

Ad

Also starring Jon Voight and Ving Rhames, the film has a score of 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is an essential part of setting up the series’ tone, but the plot is less polished than its future installments.

8) Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Tom Cruise in MI (Image via Prime Video)

The film follows Ethan on a mission to recover and destroy a genetically engineered illness known as chimera. He has a timeline to finish his job before the terrorist gang infects the entire population with it.

Ad

Also starring Dougray Scott and Thandie Newton, it has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 57%. It has the lowest rating from fans and critics of all the movies in the franchise. Fans either love or hate the movie for its heavy action sequences, and it is more polarizing than dramatic.

All Mission Impossible movies can be streamed online on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More