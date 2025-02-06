The Calendar Killer is a 2025 German thriller directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer. The film centers on Klara, portrayed by Luise Heyer, who faces a harrowing ultimatum: kill her husband or be killed herself. This deadly choice is imposed by a serial killer known for assigning victims their own death dates.

As Klara grapples with this nightmare, she reaches out to a helpline, connecting with Jules, played by Sabin Tambrea. Jules, working the night shift, becomes her lifeline, striving to guide her to safety as the night unfolds.

For those intrigued by the suspense and psychological tension in The Calendar Killer, here are six other films that deliver a similar thrill.

Se7en, Zodiac, and 4 other movies like The Calendar Killer

1) The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Still from 'The Silence of the Lambs' (Image via MGM)

Adapted from Thomas Harris’ book, this 1991 movie revolves around Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), an FBI trainee who seeks the aid of incarcerated serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to apprehend another killer at large— Buffalo Bill.

Lecter is a genius psychiatrist who becomes a cannibalistic murderer. He engages in psychological manipulation with Clarice, providing enigmatic hints while probing her own history. Each dialogue between them buzzes with tension, a verbal game of chess where a single misstep could be catastrophic.

In the meantime, Buffalo Bill persists in his horrific rampage, kidnapping women and keeping them imprisoned. The battle against time is unyielding, and the movie is a mental game of cat and mouse.

The movie became the third ever to win all "Big Five" Academy Awards— Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay— an uncommon occurrence in the horror-thriller genre.

For those captivated by The Calendar Killer's psychological intricacies and disturbing tension, The Silence of the Lambs is a worthy addition to the binge list.

2) Zodiac (2007)

Still from 'Zodiac', a movie like The Calendar Killer (Image via Netflix)

Some mysteries refuse to be solved, and Zodiac is one of those cases— both in real life and on screen. Directed by David Fincher, this gradually intensifying psychological thriller explores the notorious Zodiac Killer case that instilled fear in San Francisco during the late ’60s and early ’70s. Creepy codes, mysterious notes, and a mocking murderer who remained constantly ahead— those who watched The Calendar Killer will surely experience deja vu.

The narrative tracks cartoonist-turned-aspiring investigator Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), crime journalist Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), and detective Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) as they grow fixated on capturing the mysterious killer. The further they unearth, the more engrossing the pursuit becomes. It's less about the crime and more about fixation— how the quest for answers can descend into insanity.

Zodiac received significant acclaim for its careful attention to detail, securing a place on various critics' "Best of the Year" lists.

For people who enjoyed The Calendar Killer, Zodiac provides a similarly unsettling feeling of intrigue— where pursuing the truth is equally frightening as the acts committed.

3) Se7en (1995)

Another David Fincher entry, Se7en is a bleak, rain-drenched plunge into the psyche of a serial murderer with a horrific ethical motive.

Seasoned detective Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is close to retirement. New police officer Mills (Brad Pitt) is keen to demonstrate his abilities. Together, they get dragged into the case of a distorted killing rampage where every victim symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins— gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, pride, lust, and envy.

Each crime scene is more terrifying than the previous one, with every clue bringing them nearer to a murderer who consistently appears to be one step ahead, just like in The Calendar Killer.

The movie's eerie ambiance, unyielding tension, and staggering finale established Se7en as a quintessential classic in its genre in the eyes of many. It even received a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Film Editing.

For those captivated by the eerie psychological tactics of The Calendar Killer, Se7en offers a grim, unforgettable journey into the deepest facets of human nature.

4) American Psycho (2000)

Stills from 'American Psycho' (Image via Prime Video)

Apart from being a psychological thriller, American Psycho is a razor-sharp dissection of materialism, masculinity, and insanity. Helmed by Mary Harron and inspired by Bret Easton Ellis’ book, the movie explores the shattered mind of Patrick Bateman, a rich New York investment banker living a perilous double existence.

By day, Bateman (Christian Bale) represents the epitome of ‘80s extravagance—luxury suits, upscale dining, and an obsession with the ideal business card. However, as darkness descends, his meticulously crafted facade disintegrates, exposing a bloodthirsty sadist with a taste for intricate, horrific killings. As his aggressive impulses intensify, the distinction between reality and illusion fades, resulting in a series of corpses and lingering mysteries behind him.

Dark humor, unsettling performances, and a haunting feeling of detachment turned American Psycho into a cult classic. Christian Bale’s unsettling depiction of Bateman stands as one of his most well-recognized performances, garnering him significant praise.

For enthusiasts of The Calendar Killer, this psychological thrill ride provides an unsettling look into the psyche of a murderer— one that is both fashionable and malevolent.

5) I Saw the Devil (2010)

Stills from 'I Saw the Devil' (Image via Prime Video)

This psychological thriller from South Korea, helmed by Kim Jee-woon, goes beyond a mere tale of revenge— it destroys the fine line between justice and insanity.

The story revolves around Kim Soo-hyun (Lee Byung-hun), a top-secret agent whose fiancée becomes a target of the sadistic serial killer, Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik). However, rather than administering quick justice, Soo-hyun opts for an alternate route— one that is significantly more convoluted.

He tracks Kyung-chul, subjecting him to suffering and freeing him repeatedly. What starts as retribution quickly evolves into a horrifying game, obscuring the line between predator and prey.

For those who were enthralled by the psychological horror of The Calendar Killer, this movie elevates the experience— where vengeance demands a price, and the true monsters aren't always the ones being pursued.

6) Insomnia (2002)

Still from 'Insomnia' (Image via Warner Bros.)

Sleep is a luxury that Detective Will Dormer cannot afford. In Insomnia, Christopher Nolan creates a gradually unfolding psychological thriller that weaves together themes of guilt, deception, and fatigue. The movie, a reimagining of the 1997 Norwegian film, replaces frosty Scandinavia with the perpetual daylight of a secluded Alaskan village— where darkness is scarce, yet mysteries abound.

Dormer (Al Pacino), an experienced detective with the LAPD, comes to Nightmute to look into the murder of a young girl. However, when a surveillance operation takes a turn for the worse, he unintentionally injures his own partner, and panic begins to emerge. Rather than being honest, he conceals the truth— only to find out that someone witnessed it all.

The individual in question is Walter Finch (Robin Williams), a gentle-voiced crime writer possessing a twisted mind and a more twisted plan. A chase unfolds, but there’s an issue— Dormer hasn't rested for days. The perpetual sunlight erodes his sanity, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

For those attracted to the psychological stress of The Calendar Killer, this movie provides a gradual, deliberate slide into paranoia.

Twisted minds, relentless pursuits, and chilling mysteries— these films echo the tension and psychological depth of The Calendar Killer. Each one peels back layers of obsession, morality, and the darkness lurking beneath the surface. For those craving more pulse-pounding thrills and mind games, these six films ought to do the trick.

