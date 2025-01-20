Mulholland Drive soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Mulholland Drive, often regarded as one of David Lynch's finest works, was released in U.S. theatres on October 12, 2001. The film featured Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in leading roles and followed the search for the truth about Rita, portrayed by Harring, who had lost her memory after a near-fatal accident.

At its release, the movie divided critics and audiences, but it has since gained a cult following. The film is particularly appreciated for its direction, cinematography, and unique narrative style, which was groundbreaking for its time.

Another frequently discussed element of the film is its soundtrack. Mulholland Drive's score includes tracks like Jitterbug, Beast, I've Told Ev'ry Little Star, and Pretty Soso. There are several other tracks as well, which will be explored later, so keep reading to know about them.

The soundtrack of Mulholland Drive

The soundtrack for Mulholland Drive was curated by Angelo Badalamenti, who previously worked with David Lynch in Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. It comprised 17 tracks which in no particular order are as follows:

Jitterbug by Angelo Badalamenti Mulholland Drive by Angelo Badalamenti Diner by Angelo Badalamenti Mr. Roque / Betty's Theme by Angelo Badalamenti Rita Walks / Sunset Blvd / Aunt Ruth by Angelo Badalamenti The Beast by Milt Buckner I've Told Every Little Star by Linda Scott Dwarfland / Love Theme by Angelo Badalamenti Bring It On Home by Sonny Boy Williamson |I Silencio by Angelo Badalamenti Llorando (Crying) by Rebekah Del Rio Go Get Some by David Lynch & John Neff Diane and Camilla by Angelo Badalamenti Dinner Party Pool Music by Angelo Badalamenti Pretty 50s by David Lynch & John Neff Mountains Falling by David Lynch & John Neff Mulholland Drive / Love Theme by Angelo Badalamenti

About the movie

Mulholland Drive's official synopsis from Universal Pictures gives a brief insight into the film plot and mentions:

"This se*y thriller has been acclaimed as one of the year's best films. Two beautiful women are caught up in a lethally twisted mystery—and ensnared in an equally dangerous web of erotic passion."

Apple TV Plus on the other hand, where the movie is currently available for viewing provides a more detailed synopsis that encapsulates the specific incident that triggers a chain reaction of other events in the movie. It reads:

"A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles in a daze before taking refuge in an apartment. There she is discovered by Betty (Naomi Watts), a wholesome Midwestern blonde who has come to the City of Angels seeking fame as an actress."

It continues:

"Together, the two attempt to solve the mystery of Rita's true identity. The story is set in a dream-like Los Angeles, spoilt neither by traffic jams nor smog."

How to watch the movie?

Mulholland Drive is available digitally on multiple platforms including Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus. It is also available on Xfinity, YouTube, Microsoft, and Fios by Verizon.

On all the aforementioned platforms, the movie is available for rent and purchase with prices starting at $3.99.

