My Mom Jayne: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

My Mom Jayne is a documentary movie that explores the life of Jayne Mansfield, an American actress and Playboy model from the 1950s and 1960s. Jayne was the mother of Mariska Hargitay, who made her directorial debut with this documentary film.

The documentary film will be available for streaming on HBO from June 27, 2025, at 8 pm EST. It is Mariska's exploration of the life and experiences of her mother, Jayne, who died in a car accident when she was three years old. My Mom Jayne was first released at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025. The film had a limited theatrical premiere on June 20, 2025.

What is the release date and time of My Mom Jayne?

My Mom Jayne will release on HBO on June 27, 2025 (Image via HBO)

As previously mentioned, My Mom Jayne will debut on HBO on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 pm EST. Mariska Hargitay also serves as the producer of the documentary, along with Trish Adlesic. Production companies, including Mighty Entertainment and HBO Documentary Films, have collaborated to create the documentary.

Here is a release table provided for viewers worldwide.

Region Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) June 27, 2025 8:00 pm EST Pacific Time (PT) June 27, 2025 5:00 PM PT Mountain Time (MT) June 27, 2025 6:00 pm MT Central Time (CT) June 27, 2025 7:00 pm CT British Summer Time (BST) June 27, 2025 1:00 am BST Central European Time (CET) June 28, 2025 2:00 am CEST Indian Standard Time (IST) June 28, 2025 5:30 am IST Singapore Time (SGT) June 28, 2025 8:00 am SGT Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 28, 2025 10:00 am AEST

What is the story behind the documentary My Mom Jayne?

Jayne Mansfield died in a car crash back in 1968 at the age of 34 (Image via HBO)

As reported by Variety, director Mariska Hargitay said that My Mom Jayne is a retelling of her mother's life and personal experiences. With the documentary, Hargitay revisits the story of Jayne Mansfield sixty years after her death.

As reported by NPR, it was back in 1968 when Jayne Mansfield died in a car crash at the age of 34. Jayne was the mother of five children, and director Mariska Hargitay was just three years old when her mother passed away. She, along with her siblings, was raised by her father, Mickey Hargitay, who had formerly won the title of Mr. Universe.

Director Marisha Hargitay dives back into researching Jayne Mansfield's personal life through archives (Image via HBO)

In the documentary, Mariska Hargitay dives back into her family history. Reportedly, when creating the documentary film, the director went on to research some of the sensitive topics and issues that she had previously ignored.

As reported by NPR, during the production of My Mom Jayne, director Mariska Hargitay undertook extensive research about her mother's true story. This was primarily achieved by collecting written and digital archives of Jayne Mansfield.

Mariska Hargitay took personal interviews from her siblings to collect authentic information about their mother (Image via HBO)

Reportedly, director Hargitay drew on materials from movies, old interviews, magazines, and television clips. As reported by NPR, during the production of the documentary film, Mariska conducted personal interviews with her siblings, who shared their memories with their mother.

To gather more information about the personal life of Jayne Mansfield, Mariska Hargitay subsequently opened the family storage locker, which had been closed since 1969. The documentary has a running time of 106 minutes.

Reportedly, the first half primarily focuses on Jayne Mansfield's biography, while the second part unfolds an emotional mystery story connected to the death of Mariska's mother.

