My Mother Stole My Life on LMN: Full list of cast 

Lifetime Movie Network’s (LMN) latest drama, My Mother Stole My Life, is set to premiere on November 21, 2024. Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, the movie is expected to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and suspense-filled narrative. It explores the themes of identity theft, survival, and redemption.

Leading the cast are Patrice Goodman, portraying a desperate mother who assumes her daughter's identity to escape an abusive relationship; JaNae Armogan as the daughter, Imani; and Blaise Crocker in a pivotal role. The ensemble brings to life the intricate web of emotions and conflict for drama fans everywhere.

The film explores the extreme lengths one may go to in order to survive. My Mother Stole My Life tells the story of Susan Deever, who is forced to take drastic measures for survival and eventually faces the consequences of her actions. Robin Dunne and Elyse Levesque provide strong support in this compelling narrative.

The primary cast of My Mother Stole My Life

Patrice Goodman as Susan Deever

Patrice Goodman (in white dress) (Image via Getty)

Patrice Goodman stars in My Mother Stole My Life as Susan Deever. Some of Goodman's earlier notable performances include The Killer I Picked Up, The Handmaid's Tale, Sunnyside, and The Umbrella Academy. Her performance in Sunnyside earned her a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program or Series in 2016.

JaNae Armogan as Imani Clark

JaNae Armogan plays Imani Clark, Susan's daughter. Among her previous credits are Who Killed Our Father?, First Round Down, and Christmas With a Kiss. She also appeared in Suits and Warehouse 13. Her impressive early career includes winning Actress of the Year at the International Modeling and Talent Association in 2004.

Blaise Crocker as Nathalie Miller

Blaise Crocker (image via Instagram/@blaisecrocker)

Blaise Crocker portrays Nathalie Miller, an integral character in the movie. Crocker has been commended for her performances in Chucky as Young Tiffany and in Approved as Diane.

Mikael Conde as Luke Jackson

Mikael Conde portrays Luke Jackson, contributing to the dynamic ensemble cast. While detailed information about Conde's previous works is limited, his involvement in Rise of the Mixed-Blood Queen and The Expanse demonstrates his capability to bring a powerful presence to the screen.

Other cast of My Mother Stole My Life

Dawn Lambing as Martha

as Martha Helene Lohan Cameron as Penny

as Penny Omar Tucci as Sheriff Handley

as Sheriff Handley David Alexander Miller as Tom Cullen

as Tom Cullen Alexis Maitland as Maria Henry

as Maria Henry Jordan Van Dyck as Cliff Deever

Van Dyck as Cliff Deever Patrick Publow as Background performer (Police)

as Background performer (Police) Reon Lucas as Larry

as Larry Javier Villareal as Cab Driver

Behind the Scenes

The director, Roxanne Boisvert, brings her unique vision to the film, supported by writers Melissa Cassera and ML Roberts. The production team faced challenges with the intense subject matter of the film, but their commitment ensured a riveting storyline.

Production Insights

Authentic settings were created through production design to reflect the tension and drama in the movie, making the chosen locations integral to its atmosphere. The cast and crew worked diligently to bring the story to life.

What to expect from My Mother Stole My Life?

My Mother Stole My Life is an intriguing film that addresses serious issues of identity, forgiveness, and survival. The movie is expected to present a provocative and captivating story about family dynamics that can take extreme measures to protect a loved one.

My Mother Stole My Life (Image via Lifetime)

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

A mother steals her estranged daughter's identity to escape an abusive boyfriend but when he finds her again, she's threatened all the more. But is the ex-boyfriend behind the threat or someone else? It's the forgiving daughter who must save her mother from the exposed villain.

My Mother Stole My Life premieres on November 21, 2024.

