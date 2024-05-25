Netflix's Atlas 2024: Who plays the friendly AI voice? Cast and characters explored 

Netflix's Atlas 2024, directed by Brad Peyton was released on March 24, 2024. This Netflix original stars Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Mark Strong among many others. The friendly AI voice in this film is played by actor Gregory James Cohan.

The story of Netflix's Atlas 2024 is about a data analyst, played by Lopez, who does not trust any kind of artificial intelligence, because of the terrible experiences her family has had in the past with AI. When the titular character of the movie played by Lopez joins a mission to capture a renegade robot, she has no other option but to trust AI completely to save humanity from it.

Atlas is written by Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian, and edited by Bob Ducsay. Let us know more about the film, its characters, and its cast, as we delve deep into this article.

Netflix's Atlas 2024: Exploring the Character of Gregory James Cohan

In Netflix's Atlas 2024, Gregory James Cohan plays the character of Smith, who is the friendly AI. The titular character in this film Atlas played by Jennifer Lopez has to pair herself with a suit, which is artificial intelligence-based. Atlas, who hated AI because of her experiences with an AI terrorist, Harlan, Who is bent on taking over the world, has to now trust this suit, and work with him to defeat Harlan and save the world.

The character of Smith as the friendly AI, tries to convince Atlas with his calm and pacific voice. Smith has to prove to Atlas that he is nothing like Harlan and has to gain her trust so that they can work as a team.

Gregory James Cohan, who plays the character of Atlas was born on September 21, 1982, in New York City. He has starred in a few movies like The VelociPastor (2017), Where There's Smoke (2017), and The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024).

Cast of Netflix's Atlas 2024 (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Canadian actor Simu Liu also joins the cast as Harlan, who is an AI terrorist, created by Atlas's mother. He was originally made to protect the family and the world, but instead, Harlan goes on a killing spree.

Sterling K. Brown joins the cast as Colonel Elias Banks, who leads the mission to capture Harlan. Mark Strong plays the character of General Jake Boothe in this film.

The movie also has following stars:

Abraham Popoola as Casca,

Lana Parilla as Val Shepherd,

Alfredo Tavares as Albin,

Paul Ganus as Ranger Rodman,

Sean Berube as Black Ops

What is Netflix's Atlas 2024 all about

Netflix's Atlas 2024 is a story written by Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian. The movie shows the audience the good and bad sides of artificial intelligence, which many of us are dependent on in our daily lives.

The official logline of the movie reads -

"Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

The sci-fi thriller had a large budget, which was evident by the use of powerful visual effects and an impressive star cast, but the movie wasn't well-received by critics as the flick received a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.7 rating on IMDB. However, audiences may see the action-packed sci-fi and make their own opinions about it.

Netflix’s Atlas 2024 is now streaming on Netflix.