Netflix's Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson - Why did Mike Tyson bite his glove?

Netflix released Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson on November 15, 2024. This highly anticipated three-part documentary series brought together legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The showdown captivated millions and became a landmark event in the sport.

USA Today reported that the event took place at the historic AT&T Stadium in Texas, where a crowd of more than 70,000 were in attendance. It was also live-streamed by Netflix. Jake Paul won by a unanimous decision.

Beyond the punches and the fanfare surrounding Mike Tyson's recent bout, one peculiar moment that caught everyone's attention was Mike Tyson biting his gloves during the fight. Addressing the incident, Tyson humorously told ring reporter Ariel Helwani:

"I’ve got a biting fixation—it’s my way of calming the nerves.”

What is Netflix's Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson about?

Netflix's Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documented the road to one of the most extraordinary matches in the sport of boxing history. It depicted the clash of two eras-the boxing icon Tyson, who has had decades-long experience, and the social media influencer Jake Paul, who also made his professional boxing career.

The build-up provided training montages, exclusive interviews, and a glimpse into the preparations of both fighters. Jake Paul's boxing strategy with 78 strikes landed, compared to Tyson's 18, managing to pace the eight-round fight. This marked Tyson's first bout since nearly two decades. Paul ultimately emerged victorious in this fight.

Why did Mike Tyson bite his gloves?

During the fight in Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, the audience found themselves bewildered by the image of Mike Tyson chewing his gloves. Tyson dispelled the mystery in his post-game interview, candidly sharing that he has "biting fixation."

According to Healthline, biting fixation or oral fixation is a psychological habit often linked to stress relief or nervous energy, where an individual habitually bites objects like fingernails, pens, or in rare cases, gloves. Rooted in Freudian theory, this concept is thought to stem from an oral fixation, where biting or chewing provides comfort or a sense of control.

How did Jake Paul outbox Mike Tyson?

In Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Jake Paul outboxed Tyson. According to The Sun, the 27-year-old dominated the pace to chuck 278 punches, out of which 28 percent landed well. Control of tempo and evading Tyson's power shots, thereby taking advantage of openings proved to be a stark dividing factor in the unanimous decision victory over Tyson.

Interested viewers can catch the infamous fight on Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix.

