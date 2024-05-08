Netflix’s Mother of the Bride: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix is scheduled to release a romantic comedy film titled Mother of the Bride, written by Robin Bernheim and directed by Mark Waters on May 9, 2024. MPCA and Living Films have produced the movie. The exclusive movie will feature prominent actors such as Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt in leading roles.

On April 4, 2024, Netflix released a full-length trailer for the movie, which, as of writing this article, has more than one million views. The OTT platform also released a brief synopsis regarding the movie's plot, which gave the audience an idea of what to expect. The gist read:

"A doting mom jets off to a tropical island resort for her daughter's wedding — only to discover the groom's father is the ex she hasn't seen in decades."

When will Netflix's Mother of the Bride be released?

As mentioned previously Netflix's Mother of the Bride will be released on May 9, 2024. Netflix-exclusive movies and shows are typically released at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Hence, it can be expected that the movie will be available for viewing on the day of its release from 12:00 a.m. PT onwards.

Following is a table for the release schedule of the movie in different time zones across the world:



Time Zone



Date



Time



Eastern Time



Thursday, May 9, 2024



3:00 PM



Pacific Time



Thursday, May 9, 2024



12:00 AM



Indian Standard Time



Friday, May 10, 2024



12:30 AM



South Africa Standard Time



Thursday, May 9, 2024



9:00 PM



British Summer Time



Thursday, May 9, 2024



8:00 PM



Australian Eastern Standard Time



Friday, May 10, 2024



5:00 AM



China Standard Time



Friday, May 10, 2024



3:00 AM



Who is in the cast of Mother of the Bride?

As mentioned previously Mother of the Bride will feature Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt in leading roles. The trio will portray the roles of Lana, Emma, and Will respectively. Among the other actors to be featured in the movie are:

Sean Teale as RJ

Rachael Harris as Janice

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas

Wilson Cruz as Scott

Michael McDonald as Clay

Tasneem Roc as Camala

Dalip Sondhi as Harley

What can you expect from Netflix’s Mother of the Bride?

As the trailer suggests Emma is getting married to RJ in Netflix's Mother of the Bride. And, Lana, Emma's mother, is flying to attend her daughter's wedding in what appears to be Phuket, Thailand. But the catch is that she has never met Emma's fiancé or his family before the big event.

She arrives at the location with Emma's aunt Janice and the two meet RJ and his father for the first time. To Lana's utter disbelief, RJ's father Will, is the same person she had dated back in college. She decides to be coy about their past relationship, dubbing it as not so "serious."

But her comment is retorted by one of Will's friends who laughs it off and says:

"Are you serious?"

This is followed by a line that details the true nature of their bond and her thoughts about the entire incident. It says:

"My daughter has to fall for the son of the guy who ripped my heart out."

The trailer proceeds as the audience gets a glimpse of the drama that is about to unfold following their meeting after so many years. The trailer promises drama between the two exes, as they try to move past their previous arrangement. It also promises a lot of bitter-sweet moments between the movie's leads. And, lastly, it promises romance and comedy.

If you want to be one of the first people to watch Mother of the Bride you can select the "Remind Me" option on Netflix which will remind you once the movie is available in your region.

