New York Homicide season 3 episode 11: A detailed case overview

The new installment of New York Homicide season 3 explores the case of Talina Bryant, a 21-year-old sales clerk who disappeared from her apartment in the Bronx in September 2000. There was no further investigation as Talina's body wasn't found.

After three years, an informant led police to David Mundo, where he confessed that he had murdered Talina and revealed the location where her remains were buried.

Mundo admitted he was paid $8,000 to kill Bryant to free up her rent-stabilized apartment.

To secure a conviction, detectives planned an undercover operation, posing as individuals seeking a hitman, which ultimately led to Mundo's confession and arrest.

New York Homicide episode 11 released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on Oxygen True Crime. It provides an in-depth look at the innovative investigative techniques used to solve the case and bring justice to Bryant's family.

What happened to Talina Bryant? New York Homicide season 3 episode 11

Talina was murdered in her rental apartment the case shown in New York Homicide (Image via Pexels @Cottonbro Studio)

According to The New York Times, A 21-year-old Bronx native Talina Bryant was born in 1979 and grew up in close-knit surroundings. She was attending a community college in New York.

She had attended schools close to her neighborhood and hoped for a career in business. She was the third of three siblings and was also outgoing, enjoying time spent among friends and relatives.

Talina disappeared from her Morris Avenue apartment in the Bronx in September 2000. Her family reported her missing when she stopped answering phone calls.

There was evidence of a struggle in her apartment, such as blood spots on the carpet and furniture, indicating a violent incident had occurred.

A blood-stained knife was recovered, and forensic examination proved the blood belonged to Talina. These were hints of foul play, but her body was not discovered immediately, and thus the case became harder to crack.

New York Homicide (Image via Unsplash @wu yi )

Several months later, the remains of Talina were found buried behind an abandoned warehouse along the side of the Metro-North tracks in Williamsbridge.

Her Death was ruled as a homicide, probably caused by the beating. Her body was partially decomposed.

The case made headlines due to Talina's youth and the brutality of the crime. Fingerprint and DNA evidence were taken from her apartment by police, but initial leads didn't directly indicate a suspect.

The case languished for several years before new evidence came to light. The case was later covered in a 2025 episode of New York Homicide on Oxygen True Crime, where they discussed the case and evidence as well as Talina's life.

Who murdered Talina Bryant?

According to The New York Times, Talina Bryant, 21 years old when she was murdered in September 2000, was working as a sales associate in the Bronx, New York.

In 2003, after three years of being missing, a breakthrough came in Talina's case

David Mundo, 24, of the Bronx, confessed to police in April 2003 that he and an unidentified co-conspirator were paid $8,000 to kill Bryant. The motive for the killer was to get rid of her rent-stabilized basement apartment at 3525 Hull Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Mundo confessed that Bryant was stabbed to death inside her basement apartment. As a cover for the crime, some of the bloodstained carpet and pieces of floorboard were ripped up.

He took authorities to where Bryant's body was buried behind an abandoned warehouse along the side of the Metro-North tracks in Williamsbridge.

Detectives established a sting operation, employing the informant to procure evidence.

They taped conversations during which Mundo had talked about the murder, thus confirming his role. This resulted in his arrest soon after. Mundo was convicted of first-degree murder.

Watch New York Homicide Season 3 on Oxygen True Crime.

