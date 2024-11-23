"A clever gangster"— Ridley Scott compares Denzel Washington's character in Gladiator 2 to Donald Trump

Denzel Washington's portrayal of a complex, power-hungry figure in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gladiator II has drawn comparisons to contemporary political figures. In the much-anticipated sequel, Washington plays Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer and former gladiator with ambitions to control Rome.

Director Ridley Scott revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter on 7th November that Macrinus shares traits with a modern-day politician, likening the character's tactics to those of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ridley Scott elaborated on the character’s motivations and background during the interview and said:

"[Macrinus] was a prisoner of war — probably at a North African state — and actually was taken to Rome probably as a gladiator. Survived. Got free. "

He further added:

"He maybe had a million men spread around Europe. So he was a billionaire at the time, so why wouldn’t he [have ambitions toward the throne]? ‘Why not me?’ He’s also a gangster — very close to Trump. A clever gangster. He creates chaos and from chaos he can evolve."

Ridley Scott's vision and historical parallels

Denzel Washington also provided insight into the morally ambiguous nature of Macrinus. In an interview with NME in October 2024, he described the character’s manipulative tendencies, stating:

"He’s trying to use everybody. He’d use his mother, he’d use his own children; he’s already used up his soul, so he didn’t have any left. He’s in bed with the devil."

The 70-year-old actor's performance has already garnered attention, with many suggesting it could earn him an Oscar nomination. Washington’s portrayal of Macrinus promises to be one of the film’s standout elements, adding a layer of intrigue and intensity to the narrative. Notably, Washington made headlines when he mentioned a same-sex kiss scene that was initially part of the film.

During the Gladiator II London premiere on November 13, Denzel Washington referred to the same-sex kiss controversy as "much ado about nothing," clarifying that it involved only a brief peck. Scott addressed the scene in an interview with Variety on April 25, 2024, explaining it was never filmed for the final cut

Ridley Scott, the British director, known for his keen commercial instincts and historical epics, has been a dominant force in Hollywood for over four decades. He emphasized the importance of creating characters with real-world resonance, even in a historical setting.

Ridley Scott's meticulous approach to storytelling ensures that Gladiator II will not only serve as a thrilling continuation of the original but also offer commentary on power, ambition, and chaos.

The sequel, set to release on November 22, 2024, follows the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen in the original film). Paul Mescal takes on the role of Lucius, while Pedro Pascal joins Washington in the star-studded cast. The film explores Lucius’s journey and the enduring legacy of Maximus, the central character portrayed by Russell Crowe in the 2000 blockbuster.

Beyond his role in Gladiator II, Washington has reflected on his personal journey and challenges. In a recent interview with Esquire, he revealed that he has been sober for nearly a decade.

"I’ve done a lot of damage to the body," he admitted. "I’ve been clean. Be ten years this December. I stopped at sixty and I haven't had a thimble’s worth since."

He expressed a sense of renewal and openness to the future.

"This is the last chapter — if I get another thirty years, what do I want to do? My mother made it to ninety-seven," he stated.

At 86, Ridley Scott continues to churn out epics. With a career spanning films like Blade Runner, The Martian, and Napoleon, Scott has remained a distinguished filmmaker.

