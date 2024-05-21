Andrew Garfield lands lead role in After the Hunt, will star opposite Julia Roberts

Luca Guadagnino’s next thriller is After the Hunt, for Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment. This project is rumored to feature Andrew Garfield who portrayed Spiderman in the film The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Along with Andrew, three-time Golden Globe Awardee Julia Roberts is going to feature in this movie, as reported exclusively by Deadline.

The script of After the Hunt, written by Nora Garrett, is about a college professor who has to face her nefarious past when one of her students accuses the professor's colleague, who puts the professor in a soup. This film will be co-produced by Nora Garrett, Brian Grazer, Luca Guadangino, Allan Mandelbaum, and Karen Lunder.

With Luca Guadagnino's directorial expertise and magic, paired with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts's onscreen adroitness, this movie could be the next crowd favorite.

There is no release date announced yet for the film After the Hunt.

What is the movie After the Hunt all about?

Luca Guadagnino’s next thriller After The Hunt, is about a college professor, who has a very dark past, which she doesn't like to go back to or think about. However, when an eminent student of hers accuses one of the professor's colleagues, she is forced to revisit her past.

She is scared that this incident can reveal one of her old dark secrets, which can ruin her. Julia Roberts will play the role of the college professor with a forbidden past and Andrew Garfield will play the role of the accused colleague.

Andrew Garfield, who is a part of the project, has starred in movies including Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), 99 Homes (2014), Venom (2018), The Social Network (2010), Silence (2016), Never Let Me Go (2010), Breathe (2017), Under The Silver Lake (2018), The Other Boleyn Girl (2008), and more.

Andrew’s co-star Julia Roberts in After The Hunt has featured in multiple movies including Ticket to Paradise (2022), Leave the World Behind (2023), Runaway Bride (1999), Ben Is Back (2018), Secret In Their Eyes (2015), Larry Crowne (2011), and many more.

Julia has also won major accolades throughout her career including a British Academy Film Award, an Academy Award, and many more.

More about the director Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino in the special screening of Challengers (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Film Director Luca Guadagnino, 52 years old, reigning from Italy, is also a renowned film producer. He is known for films including Suspiria (2018), Call Me By Your Name (2017), I Am Love (2009), The Staggering Girl (2019), A Bigger Splash (2015), Holiday (2023), Belluscone: A Sicilian Story (2014), and more.

His latest movie Challengers, which was released on April 26, 2024, features Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, Jordan Thompson, and Hailey Gates among others. Challengers was a box office success and has collected $72.3 million to date worldwide.

More news about Luca Guadagnino's upcoming thriller After the Hunt is expected to arrive soon as the film is targeted to start production this summer.