Andy Serkis to direct new Gollum-led The Lord of the Rings movie, sets 2026 release date

There is some brilliant news for The Lord of the Rings fans. Warner Bros. has confirmed in its latest earnings call that a whole new batch of The Lord of the Rings movies is on the way, with Andy Serkis' movie based on the famous character of Gollum possibly leading the way. WB CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the first of the new films will be released in 2026.

The original filmmaker of the famed trilogy, Peter Jackson, will produce this upcoming Gollum film, which currently has the working title The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Jackson's partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are also among the producers.

The most intriguing factor is that Andy Serkis, who shot to fame with his portrayal of Gollum in the original trilogy, will now take the director's role in the upcoming adaptation. Reports have not yet confirmed whether he will also star as the titular character, but that is the most plausible outcome.

The movie is reportedly in the early stages of development, with Walsh and Boyens currently working on the script.

Everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Expand Tweet

Simply put, we have very little idea about The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and where it will take viewers. For one, the title is not yet fixed. Moreover, very little detail is available about the team behind the project.

It was announced earlier in 2023 that studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy will look over the extensive new set of movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's famous work. Like the rest of the new LOTR movies, WB's label, New Line Cinema, will produce the new project.

"For over two decades, moviegoers have embraced the ‘Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement.

The statement further added:

"We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,’ we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ cinematic history."

Expand Tweet

In a more fun addition, Andy Serkis said:

"Yesssss, Precious...The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…"

All in all, this seems like an exciting project that will bear fruit for the franchise. As for Andy Serkis leading the project, the actor already has experience in direction after his work on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It will not be disappointing to catch the actor in the role again.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback