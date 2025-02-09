Anora triumphs with the highest honor at Critics Choice Awards 2025

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 had its fair share of wins, losses, and surprises. The ceremony, held on February 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, celebrated the best big-screen and small-screen projects of 2024. The wildfires in Los Angeles delayed the event, which was originally scheduled for January 12, 2025.

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 was a star-studded affair. Several Hollywood heavyweights such as Ralph Fiennes, Angelina Jolie, Colman Domingo, and Jodie Foster were in attendance.

Also in attendance was director Sean Baker who accepted the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture for the romantic comedy, Anora. This win was unexpected even for Baker who said as much in his acceptance speech.

Anora's win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Throughout the awards season, Anora has been nominated for several accolades at different award ceremonies. It has competed in the same category with such movies as A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez. The Critics Choice Award for Best Picture is notably the first award Anora has won.

The romantic comedy, produced by Neon, had seven nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It was nominated in the following categories:

Best Actress for Mikey Madison

Best Supporting Actor for Yura Borisov

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

Other movies that competed for Best Picture alongside Anora at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 were:

Adrien Brody's period drama, The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes' political thriller, Conclave

Timothee Chalamet's sci-fi drama, Dune: Part Two

Karla Sofia Gascon's crime musical, Emilia Pérez

Hamish Linklater's historical drama, Nickel Boys

Colman Domingo's prison drama, Sing Sing

Demi Moore's body horror film, The Substance

Ariana Grande's fantasy musical, Wicked

Anora, however, lost all other six award nominations at the ceremony.

Which other accolades is Anora nominated for

A still from Anora (Image via Neon)

Anora is an independent film that follows the story of a s*x worker whose life takes a fairytale-like turn when she gets married to Ivan (Vanya) Zakharov, the son of a Russian oligarch. However, things go downhill quickly when Ivan's parents find out about their marriage. The film won the Palme d'Or upon its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

It was nominated for five awards at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards but did not win any. Additionally, it has recieved six Academy Award nominations and seven British Academy Film Award nominations. The results of the latter two award ceremonies are yet to be announced as of this writing.

A look at the other movie nominees and winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

While Anora took home the biggest honor of the night, Wicked and Conclave led the race with eleven nominations each. The fantasy musical won three awards including the Critics Choice Award for Best Director for Jon M. Chu. This win has also come as a surprise to many. Conclave won two awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Acting Ensemble.

Luca Guadagnino's Challengers also won two awards for Best Score and Best Editing. While Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award for The Brutalist, Demi Moore bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in The Substance. Emilia Pérez won three trophies for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana, and Best Original Song for the song, El Mal.

