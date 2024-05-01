Barbra Streisand goes viral for now-deleted Instagram comment asking Melissa McCarthy about taking Ozempic

Barbra Streisand took to Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post, commenting and asking if she uses Ozempic. For those unversed, Ozempic is a medication primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but some celebrities have reportedly used it off-label for weight loss due to its potential to reduce appetite and promote weight loss.

Melissa, on April 29, posted a photo of herself alongside director Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group's CTG The Gala Event at the Ahmanson Theatre with the caption—

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!. Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage."

Streisand took to the comment section saying—

"Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

However, the comment was since deleted.

As per Enews, Melissa told Paparazzi on April 30—

"I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her."

On April 30, Melissa posted a video where she can be seen holding a Streisand magazine cover, with the caption, '@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!! (red hearts), in the video, she can be heard saying—

"The takeway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, she thought I look goood, I win the day."

Barbra Streisand clarifies the comment on social media

Melissa was showered with praise for her ensemble in the comments section of the photo. Octavia Spencer, Debby Ryan, and Glenn Close among others garnered praise.

After Barbra's comment went viral among the netizens before it was deleted, Barbra Streisand took to Instagram stories to issue a statement. In her story, she wrote—

"OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted for the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading."

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June 2023, McCarthy looked back at the first time she met Barbra—

"I thought she would be like, 'I'm Barbra Streisand. And I thought, 'You deserve to do that.' And that's what I almost wanted. And then, I think when she opened the door she had leggings on and lunch meat in her hand. And I was like, none of this is what I expected."

They both are known to be friends and have often allegedly spoken good things about each other in the media. They first met during a collaboration on a rendition of Anything You Can Do, from Annie Get Your Gun. The song was also featured on Barbra Streisand's 2016 Encore album.