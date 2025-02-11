"But that's not illegal" — Armie Hammer confesses being selfish and inconsiderate to women in past relationships

Armie Hammer got candid about his modus operandi in previous romantic relationships, admitting that he tended to love bomb people and move on from them soon after. He owned up to his past "as*****" behavior toward romantic partners on the Tuesday, February 11, episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast but said that he didn't break any laws doing that.

While talking about some of the controversies attached to his name, the Call Me By Your Name actor was quick to admit that he was "selfish and inconsiderate and an as*****" in previous relationships. He added:

"Swooping someone up, love bombing them, being the term that we use now, and then dropping them off and moving on, you know... is it as***** behavior? Absolutely, There's no way around that. Does it make me a d*ck? Absolutely. Like, I have no problem admitting that. I was a d*ck. But that's not illegal."

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Armie Hammer explained his behavior towards romantic partners before, saying that he tended to use people to make himself better. He likened people, or his romantic partners, to "bags of d*pe with skin on them," saying that they make him feel amazing, so he would "throw everything" into the relationship.

He called it a whirlwind romance, with his usual MO of whisking someone up, like going on trips and doing all sorts of activities. However, after doing all that, he would say:

"I'm gonna bring you home and go, 'Thanks so much, that was great,' and then I'm gonna move on."

Hammer added that he would repeat "almost exactly the same" things with someone else, and that left a lot of people "very angry" at him.

Armie Hammer denies criminal behavior amid admitting that he had been an "as*****" towards women

Despite admitting his previous "selfish and inconsiderate and an as*****" behavior towards women, Armie Hammer denied criminal behavior during his appearance in The Louis Theroux Podcast on February 11, 2025.

When Theroux asked him about the s*xual allegations and scandals attached to his name before, the actor said:

"All of those things were also investigated by the LAPD. A lot of this, I think was put very well where they said, 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.'"

Armie Hammer had been slapped with several allegations from previous relationships, including from ex-girlfriend Efrosina "Effie" Angelova, who accused him of physical and s*xual abuse in 2017. She recalled the alleged r*pe in a press conference in 2021, per Variety, saying that he tried to get away from the actor, but he wouldn't let her and that she even thought he was going to "kill her."

Several other women came out with more disturbing allegations against Armie Hammer. He was later investigated by the LAPD because of sexual assault allegations sometime between 2021 and 2023 but wasn't charged because of "insufficient evidence," per People.

After he was shunned by Hollywood following the s*xual assault allegations and claims that he was cannibalistic, Armie Hammer is set to return in the movie scene. He will be starring in German director Uwe Boll's vigilante thriller, The Dark Knight, which is his first film since Death on the Nile in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback