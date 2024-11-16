“Cancel Netflix”— Frustrated subscribers call out the platform over repeated crashes

Netflix is facing intense backlash after its live stream of the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on November 15, 2024, turned into a disaster. Subscribers from around the globe flocked to the platform to watch the historic match, only to encounter constant buffering, freezing, and repeated crashes.

As the fight progressed, frustrated users took to X to vent their anger, with hashtags like #CancelNetflix and #UnsubNetflixToday trending almost immediately.

Fans were outraged, especially given Netflix's exclusive rights to stream the fight, which promised an uninterrupted experience. Many users expressed disbelief that a platform of Netflix's scale failed to handle the massive surge in traffic during such a marquee event.

Others accused Netflix of ruining the experience entirely, calling the technical issues unacceptable for an event of this magnitude. The backlash has led to a wave of subscription cancellation frenzy as viewers demand answers.

"#CancelNetflix WTF Netflix, get your sh*t together! This buffering sh*t is dumb," one user commented.

"Netflix buffering is seriously frustrating—get it together, Netflix!" another user said.

The sentiment was echoed by numerous users, who criticized Netflix for ruining what should have been an unforgettable event. Some subscribers demanded accountability, claiming the platform’s failure to handle traffic during the fight was unacceptable.

"Everyone make sure to unsubscribe today! #UnsubNetflixToday #CancelNetflix," commented one user.

"A lot of people complaining the fight on Netflix is buffering!!! Mine keeps freezing!!!!" Said one user.

The problem seemed widespread, with countless users sharing similar complaints about freezing screens and buffering delays.

Frustration over the technical issues even led some fans to speculate wildly about the fight itself, with many venting their anger over the entire experience.

"The buffering AND the fight was a joke! You know Tyson was paid off to lose the fight. NO WAY on earth he lost otherwise!" one user claimed.

The trend quickly gained momentum, with several users actively encouraging others to cancel their subscriptions in protest.

Who won in Netflix's Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson took place on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of a packed audience of 80,000. The event was streamed globally on Netflix, but as mentioned, technical issues led to widespread frustration from viewers due to buffering problems.

In the ring, the matchup was as much about spectacle as it was about boxing. Jake Paul, a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer with a 9-1 professional record, entered as the favorite due to his youth and active status in the sport. He had a clear physical and age advantage over Mike Tyson, who, at 58 years old, hadn't competed professionally since 2005 and had only participated in an exhibition bout in 2020.

The fight unfolded as many had predicted. Jake Paul dominated with his stamina and strategic approach, leveraging his speed and reach to keep Tyson at bay. Tyson, though still displaying glimpses of his old power and aggressive style, couldn’t overcome the years of inactivity and age difference. The bout ended with Jake Paul securing a unanimous decision victory after the scheduled rounds.

The event also garnered attention due to its financial stakes, with Paul reportedly earning around $40 million, while Tyson took home an estimated $20 million. The undercard featured the much-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The fight received mixed reactions. While some appreciated the entertainment factor, others criticized the matchup as a mismatch.

