Dennis Quaid says "We can’t make a Parent Trap 2" while reflecting on the 1998 film with the late Natasha Richardson

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Dennis Quaid, 70, fondly reminisced about his cherished moments in the limelight. Among the highlights, he reflected on a heartwarming snapshot captured at the 1998 London premiere of The Parent Trap, where he stood alongside his co-star Natasha Richardson, greeting Queen Elizabeth II. Quaid looked at the photo with Natasha Richardson and expressed,

"We can't make a Parent Trap 2, that's for sure because nobody could ever replace her."

1998 London premiere of The Parent Trap (Image via Getty/Ken Goff)

Despite the longing for more adventures with the characters, the legacy of The Parent Trap remains untouchable, forever tied to the magic created by Richardson and the rest of the cast.

Dennis Quaid reflects on iconic photos and The Parent Trap legacy

At the London premiere of The Parent Trap in 1998, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson shared a memorable moment alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

Dennis Quaid, who donned a classic black tuxedo, bow tie, and white dress shirt, stood next to Richardson, who wore a white short-sleeved dress adorned with lace accents and accessorized her hair with bejeweled butterfly clips. The late monarch herself dazzled in a glittering gold gown with a lacy top and silk bottom.

Reflecting on this cherished memory, Dennis Quaid opened up about the profound impact Richardson, who portrayed the elegant Elizabeth James, had on him and many others.

"The first thing I notice besides the queen is Natasha Richardson. It chokes me up because she was such a beautiful person," Quaid recalled, visibly moved as he reminisced about the event with Us Weekly. "She and Liam had two beautiful boys."

Delving deeper into the sentiment, Dennis Quaid shared that the underlying sadness of Natasha's passing prevents the possibility of a sequel.

"She was a special human being."

Quaid's words resonate with the countless fans and co-stars who experienced Richardson's warmth, talent, and irreplaceable presence firsthand.

Lisa Ann Walter, alongside Elaine Hendrix, made a splash on the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, sparking discussions about a potential The Parent Trap sequel. When asked about the possibility, Lisa expressed her enthusiasm to reprise her role as housekeeper Chessy. She suggested that she would warmly welcome a sequel.

Dennis Quaid reflected on Natasha Richardson's memory back in 2019 as well. Quaid wished for people to remember her as a "beautiful person," highlighting her role as a great mother to her children and a beloved friend and spouse.

Quaid shared with Us Weekly how Richardson's passing deeply affected him and many others. He recalled her joyful presence on set and loving relationship with her family, expressing devastation over the loss.

11th May would have been Natasha Richardson's 55th birthday, but it has been 15 years since her untimely death at 45.

Liam Neeson's heartbreaking goodbye to Natasha Richardson

A skiing accident in 2009 tragically took Natasha Richardon's life, leaving a void in Hollywood and in the hearts of all who knew her.

The accident, which occurred at Quebec's Mont Tremblant, resulted in Richardson succumbing to blunt force trauma. She is survived by her husband, Liam Neeson, and their two sons, Michéal and Daniel, who were 13 and 12 years old, respectively, at the time of her passing.

After her passing, Liam Neeson threw himself into work, appearing in 34 movies over the nine years following her death. In a 60 Minutes profile, he revealed,

"I used to get up in the morning, and there'd be a couple of bottles of Heineken. That was it for me, liter bottles of Heineken."

He turned to work as a coping mechanism, finding solace in keeping busy and being there for their sons, who are now 22 and 21.

