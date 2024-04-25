Dermot Mulroney reveals he "didn't work for a year" after filming My Best Friend's Wedding

Veteran actor Dermot Mulroney, 60, recently reflected on the success of the 1997 romantic comedy 'My Best Friend’s Wedding', noting he had few opportunities after starring in the hit movie.

In an interview with the New York Times published on April 23, 2024, Mulroney, while promoting his recent movie 'Anyone but You', revealed he didn’t work for a year after starring in the popular film 'My Best Friend's Wedding'.

'The Wedding Date' actor said:

“I was sitting there ready for the gift with a purchase that was supposed to come along with being in a popular movie, and instead, I probably didn’t work for a year.”

Dermot Mulroney blames 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' poster for lack of movie offers

Dermot Mulroney was in his early 30s when he starred in 'My Best Friend’s Wedding', alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz. The movie, which made almost $300 million globally against its $35 million budget, saw Roberts and Diaz vying for Mulroney’s affections.

According to Mulroney his character’s popularity in the movie ostensibly did not translate in real life. Mulroney told The New York Times there was not exactly a slew of available roles following the rom-com’s box-office success. Mulroney revealed he did not work for at least a year.

Mulroney chalked up the reason behind a dearth of movie offers to the marketing campaign of 'My Best Friend's Wedding'. He said he suspected the poster, where he was depicted as a tiny groom atop a wedding cake, was the reason behind the unavailability of roles. Mulroney quipped that if they had made him a little bigger he could have landed a job. He said:

“I chalked it up to me being so tiny on the poster, the little guy on the cake. I thought, gosh, you guys, if you’d made me a little bigger, maybe I could have gotten a job.”

Mulroney, who plays a supporting role as Sydney Sweeney’s father in the new flick, 'Anyone but You', revealed the night before filming began the cast gathered to watch 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' at a Sony screening room. 'Anyone But You' is a 2024 romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell alongside Mulroney.

Mulroney, who hadn’t seen 'My Best Friend's Wedding' since its premiere 27 years ago, reportedly spoke to the room about the significance of being in a theatrical rom-com. Mulroney told the New York Times he singled out the lead actor Glen Powell for 'Anyone But You’ and advised him not to minimize the importance of starring in what some might perceive as a fluff film. He continued:

“I didn’t want him to do what I did, which was to minimize how important something is that might feel a little light or a little fluff when you’re doing it.”

Mulroney, who said he is still approached daily by fans of the 1997 film, noted the rom-com characters will be remembered in perpetuity:

“What these movies mean to people,’ I told Glen, ‘will last for decades.’ It will last until after you’re gone in a way that maybe the other cool stuff he’s doing won’t.”

After 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' Dermot Mulroney went on to star in dozens of other projects, including 'The Wedding Date', 'The Family Stone', 'Must Love Dogs' and 'Shameless'. Recently he was seen in 'Scream VI', Showtime miniseries 'Ghosts of Beirut', and as LeBron James’ basketball coach in the Peacock biopic 'Shooting Stars'. He was also in the Marvel miniseries 'Secret Invasion.

