Disney's 'Halloweentown 2' co-stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz tie the knot

Halloweentown stars Daniel Kountz and Kimberly J. Brown recently tied the knot on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. The ceremony took place in front of 92 of their loved ones. Regarding the same, Kimberly shared with PEOPLE,

"We are so grateful that our family and friends came, and some of them traveled farther than others. It was just a fun celebration day and kind of surreal having all of our family members in one place like that, meeting each other, hanging out, laughing."

Trending

The couple exchanged vows beneath a flower-decorated wooden pergola during their outdoor ceremony.

Although they didn't begin dating until 2016, Brown and Kountz first crossed paths in 2001 while filming Halloweentown II. In the film, Marnie, played by Brown, is a witch-in-training who first develops feelings for Kal, played by Kountz. However, Kountz is the evil warlock Kalabar's son and also their family's worst enemy.

Halloweentown Actors Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz held an intimate ceremony

They got married in an intimate ceremony (Image via Instagram/@officialkjb, @danielkountz)

The Halloweentown couple Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz, who first crossed paths in 2001 while filming the popular Disney Channel film Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, have finally tied the knot after twenty years of the movie. At That's 4 Entertainment's 90s Con 2023 in Tampa, Florida, on September 17, 2023, the actors talked candidly with E! News about their experience organizing their wedding.

According to Brown, the experience of organizing the wedding has been immensely good. She also said that things were going very well, and their wedding planner has been amazing.

"It almost feels like a production in a sense, like you're putting together a shoot of some sort. So, yeah, kind of using a little bit of a producer hat putting it all together. But it's been a lot of fun."

On the other hand, Disney's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge actor Kountz revealed that Brown has mostly been the one making the decisions.

The pair now tied the knot on April 19, 2024. They told PEOPLE magazine that they were attracted to the breathtaking scenery of the private club right away, which is why they chose the place as their wedding venue.

"You get married over the mountains. It was just so beautiful when we first went there. It was the first venue we saw, but we quickly found ourselves comparing every other venue against it."

They used a delicate color palette of blush pink and white with black accents for a modern touch for their wedding. Actress Kaley Cuoco's sister, Briana Cuoco, sang Sara Bareilles' I Choose You as Brown walked down the aisle. She wore a Lili Bridals Stella York gown.

Ashley Crenshaw, a personal friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. Brown said of Ashley,

"She's known me for a long time and known Daniel, so it's a fun, personal touch."

For the reception, Brown changed out of her Badgley Mischka heels for glittering Betsey Johnson sneakers as soon as the dancing started. Kountz and his groomsmen wore shoes, ties, and suits for the entire ceremony.

Before beginning a romantic relationship years later, the two met while working on Halloweentown II, the 2001 Disney Channel movie. Although she and Kountz "got along great" on set, according to Brown, there were "never any romantic discussions, thoughts, or feelings at that time."

Years passed before the two were romantically involved, and in July 2018, they were spotted together, being very cozy around each other, which indicated that they were dating. Four years later, in June 2022, they got engaged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback