Dwayne Johnson set to team up with Martin Scorsese for next big project, Leonardo Di Caprio and Emily Blunt also a part

With so many speculations about Martin Scorsese's next big project, it has now been revealed that the veteran director is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio (once again), and Emily Blunt for a Hawaii-based crime drama, which would draw comparisons to the esteemed classic, Goodfellas.

The report comes from Deadline, who have confirmed that Martin Scorsese, who recently turned 82, will helm this drama that will follow a Hawaiian crime boss based on a real figure. The movie has yet to get a title, but it has been affirmed that Nick Bilton will write the movie.

Producers for this untitled movie include Scorsese, Johnson, Blunt, DiCaprio, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn.

More details about this project, including a title, additional cast information, and shooting details, are expected to arrive soon. Till then, fans can be excited at the prospect of seeing the kind of crime drama that Scorsese excels at.

What will Martin Scorsese's next movie be about?

Following in the footsteps of many of his great movies from the past, the upcoming crime drama film will also focus on a real figure and a turbulent time in the history of Hawaii, which was plagued by gang wars, bloodshed, and violence.

As revealed by Deadline, who exclusively reported this news, the movie will follow:

"The last great American mob saga, where the war for cultural survival takes place in the unlikeliest of places: paradise."

Deadline further described this movie as:

"In 1960s and 70s Hawaii, this formidable and charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands’ most powerful criminal empire, waging a brutal war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates while fighting to preserve his ancestral land. It’s based on the untold true story of a man who fought to preserve his homeland through a ruthless quest for absolute power."

Of course, this is too soon to have further plot details, but it is clear from these descriptions that the movie falls strictly under Martin Scorsese's comfort zone.

The cast is one of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming movie

Apart from the fact that it would be Martin Scorsese taking the reigns of another mob film set in real history, the cast that has been announced for the movie is one of the most interesting things to look forward to.

For Di Caprio, it would be another collaboration with the veteran director, their sixth together. Di Caprio was also a part of Scorsese's most recent movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. For Emily Blunt, this would also mean another opportunity at greatness after the actress impressed in many important roles in the past years.

But most fans will be pumped to see Dwayne Johnson, as this would be a very uncharacteristic role for the actor known for his light-hearted comedy and action movies. This may give Johnson a complete career upheaval, and he may be go on to play many more similar roles. He is also soon set to appear in Benny Safdi-directed Smashing Machine.

Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming Martin Scorsese project.

