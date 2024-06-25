Eddie Murphy reveals early production details for Shrek 5 and a new Donkey spinoff

Eddie Murphy, the man behind Donkey, one of the prominent characters in the Shrek films since 2001, recently made exciting announcements for all the Shrek fans and viewers. In an interview with Collider, released on June 24, 2024, Murphy confirmed that Shrek 5 is in the works and so is a new Donkey film, where he will reprise his role as the voice of Donkey. Murphy stated:

"So we are doing a Shrek and we are doing a donkey."

The first Shrek film, premiered in 2001, was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jensen. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.9/10 and has an 84% rating on Metacritic. Produced on a budget of $60 million, Shrek collected a massive $484.4 million, opening the way for Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After.

Everything we know about Shrek 5 and a new Donkey spinoff, as revealed by Eddie Murphy

In a recent interview with Collider, posted on their official YouTube channel Collider Interviews on June 24, 2024, Eddie Murphy confirmed the development of a new Shrek film and a spinoff centered around Donkey.

When asked about the timing of the next Shrek film, Eddie Murphy said:

"We started doing the Shrek 4-5 months ago. I recorded the first act and this we will be doing it. This year we finished it up and another Shrek is coming out and there is a donkey. Donkey is gonna have its own movie. So we are doing a Shrek and we are doing a donkey."

When the interviewer asked if he was filming both movies at the same time, he clarified:

"No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek and that I think is coming out in 2025 and we are doing Donkey one next."

Donkey is Shrek’s best friend, according to the Shrek films. He has appeared in multiple Shrek films, including Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek (2001), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), and more. He has also been featured as a playable character in the Shrek 2 video game released in 2004 for multiple platforms like PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and more.

All Shrek films and its spinoffs for fans to watch

Shrek - 2001

Shrek 2 - 2004

Shrek the Third - 2007

Shrek Forever After - 2010

Puss in Boots - 2021

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - 2022

Who is Shrek?

Shrek, the titular character in the Shrek films, is voiced by Mike Myers. The character of Shrek was created by William Steig and featured for the first time in the picture book of the same name in 1990.

Originally, Chris Farley voiced Shrek. However, after Farley's death in 1997, Meyers took over the role of voicing the character in the Shrek universe.

As of now, no official release date has been announced by the makers of Shrek 5. However, Eddie Murphy's revelation about the film's development has certainly increased excitement among fans.