Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree is getting a movie adaptation, with Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy involved

There have been many fascinating novel adaptations in the past couple of years, and now Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, a landmark children's novel series, is going to get its adaptation from Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group, and Ashland Hill Media Finance.

Moreover, two big names, Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, are already roped in to play the primary roles. The project has been in development for quite a while but is now finally moving forward, with Ben Gregor taking the lead as director. BAFTA winner Simon Farnaby has reportedly adapted the story screen.

According to sources like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the project will begin filming as soon as June. Additional casting is underway, about which fans will find out soon.

What is The Magic Faraway Tree all about?

The Magic Faraway Tree is a classic children's novel series by British author Enid Blyton. There are four installments in the series, with the first one released in 1939 and the final one in 1951. The series includes The Enchanted Wood (1939), The Magic Faraway Tree (1943), The Folk of the Faraway Tree (1946), and Up the Faraway Tree (1951).

The stories follow a family of five: Polly (played by Claire Foy), Tim (played by Andrew Garfield), and their children Beth, Joe, and Fran. A family moves to the remote English countryside, where they discover an enchanted tree that is large enough to hold houses and is a world of its own.

The children soon meet the various eccentric characters in the Faraway Tree and are transported to a magical land, where they go through many adventures.

Farnaby and Gregor are optimistic with Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in The Magic Faraway Tree

While the majority of The Magic Faraway Tree may be centered around the children and their adventures, the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy still adds a lot to the upcoming movie.

Farnaby and Gregor, who are heading the production of this movie, emphasized this in their latest statement. Farnaby said:

"To have two actors of the quality of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy is a dream for any screenwriter...I have long admired their warmth, wit and lightness of touch. Plus they have the power to imbue their characters’ complexities that I don’t have the power to write… I mean, even Enid Blyton might be impressed we got Spider-Man and the Queen."

Gregor added to this:

"Andrew and Claire are exquisite performers and I feel so spoiled to have them for this film. They are the cornerstones of our big hearted world and the perfect people to bring our lovely script to life."

There is also a set of immensely talented crew members in The Magic Faraway Tree, which includes Oscar nominees Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown, who will act as producers. Joining them will be Danny Perkins, Jane Hooks, Simon Williams, Joe Simpson, and Jonathan Bross, among others.

More details about the movie are expected to come soon. Stay tuned.